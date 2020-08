The Ottawa University women’s flag football team signed its fifth player from Green Valley High School with the addition of Madolyn Scalisi, of Las Vegas, for the 2021 season.

Scalisi lettered in flag football at Green Valley High School. She helped GVHS to two Nevada State Flag Football championships. In both state championship games, Scalisi had over 100 yards receiving. Scalisi helped the Gators to district and regional championships.

Scalisi plans to major in business administration.