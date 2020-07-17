Steve Buhler has coached in six Kansas Shrine Bowl all-star football games, and has enjoyed them all.

But Buhler’s East team that will face the West in Saturday night’s 47th annual Shrine game (7 p.m. kickoff) at Hummer Sports Park will always have a special place in his heart for the challenges it has faced and overcome.

Buhler had to replace 15 players from the time the original East team was announced in January to Sunday’s reporting date, while both teams have had to adhere to a long list of safety guidelines due to the coronavirus while getting ready to play the state’s premier all-star game.

Participants also had to deal with site changes for both the game and training camps, but through it all Buhler said the East has become a team he is proud to coach.

"This is a lot of fun,’’ said the Washburn Rural coach, serving as the East head coach for the second time. "The chemistry of this group and their work ethic has been great. There have been no issues with them. They just do their stuff and it’s been fun just watching them get together and kind of mold themselves together as a team.

"They’ve gotten really close together and they’ve been a lot of fun to be around.’’

Buhler also gives his team credit for the way it has dealt with the safety protocols put in place for this year’s game due to COVID-19, including multiple daily temperature checks, wearing face masks and social distancing rules.

"They’ve been really excited about just having the opportunity to play,’’ Buhler said. "They’ve been willing to do everything they could to make sure they had the opportunity to play on Saturday.

"And once we got them into a routine of doing all of that, it just became second nature. I know a lot of people freak out about the masks and all of that stuff, but our kids do it and it just becomes part of their day.’’

After a week of preparation, Buhler is confident the East is ready to put its best foot forward Saturday night against the West.

"They’re really good about being able to turn it on and turn it off,’’ Buhler said. "They get off the field, they have fun, and when they get on the field, they work really hard.

"We’ve just tried to prepare these kids and put them in a good position and make them feel comfortable so that they can have fun playing the game. Some of them it’s their last football game, so we want to go out and compete and make it a good ballgame.’’

Buhler said several players have stood out in camp as playmakers for the East.

"Being at Washburn Rural. we’re in the west part of the state in the (playoff) bracket, so a lot of these kids I don’t know,’’ Buhler said. "Evan Ranallo (Blue Valley Northwest) at the wide receiver spot, I saw he was good on tape, but man he’s something in person, the way he runs.

"Kamble Haverkamp (Centralia), he’s everywhere. We need somebody and he’s like, ’I’ve got it.’ He’s been really impressive, just his flexibility and his knowledge of football and being able to adapt to a different position. There’s a lot of guys out here that have impressed with just their football knowledge and what they do.’’

Perry-Lecompton’s Mike Paramore is serving as offensive coordinator for the East while Shawnee Heights’ Jason Swift is the defensive coordinator.

"I love the defensive side of the ball, just because of the attitude and the toughness and the effort that you’ve got to bring to be successful as a unit,’’ Swift said.

"This week has been amazing. The most impressive thing is the way they’ve been able to retain all the information. We’ve thrown a lot at them and they’ve sucked it in and then they’re able to execute it. It’s made it a really great week, just because of the kids we’ve worked with.’’

Like Buhler, Swift said there have been multiple players who have caught his eye in practice.

"The neat thing about it is you watch film and you see them throughout the years and you wonder how good the kid is or you play against them and they’re a thorn in your side like Luke Barger has been for DeSoto,’’ Swift said. "You’re like, ’He is so tough to beat,’ and then he comes over and he’s on your side and you love him.

"Jaylen Carter (Washburn Rural), you watch him and you’d love to coach him and then you get to coach him and it’s pretty sweet.’’

Swift said now it’s time to go play football.

"What we’ve told the kids is, ’If you’re here this week you’re a heck of a football player, so you’ve got to believe in yourself and when the ball’s snapped, go play football. Do what you’ve done best in your high school career,’ ’’ Swift said.