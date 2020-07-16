Hesston sweeps

Belle Plaine

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather 18U baseball team claimed a pair of wins Wednesday against the Belle Plaine Express.

Hesston won 18-0 and 15-0. Both games were called after three innings on the 15-run rule.

In the first game, Brady Cox pitched a three-inning perfect game, striking out six of the nine batters faced.

Brett Cox, Brady Cox, Cody Wohlgemuth and Anthony Blackwell each drove in two runs. Hesston had just six hits, but was aided by nine walks and three errors.

In the second game, Dalton Carey and Owen O’Halloran combined on a one-hit shutout. Carey struck out two in 1.2 innings. O’Halloran struck out three.

Brady Cox went three for three hitting with three RBIs. Jared Nelson, Kalen Hansen and Ben Roth each drove in two runs.

First game

Belle Pl.;0( 0)0;—0;0;3

Hesston;8(10)x;—18;6;0

Barton (L), Cope 1, McGinnis 2 and Brines; Bra.Cox (W) and Lange.

Second game

Belle Pl.;000;—0;1;5

Hesston;366;—15;10;1

Lipton (L), Miller 3 and Barton; Carey (W), O’Halloran 3 and Blackwell.

Lady Railers

10U falls

The Newton Lady Railers 10U softball team fell to the Khaos Grey 1-0 Wednesday at the Two Rivers Youth Complex in Wichita.

The Khaos won despite being held hitless. Newton had one hit.

Newton is 15-9-1 and plays two games at 6 and 9 p.m. Friday at the Fun Valley Sports Complex in Hutchinson.

Heat 10U

wins two

HUTCHINSON — The G2 Heat 10U-Carbajal softball team swept the Hutch Hornets Blue Wednesday in play at the Fun Valley Sports Complex.

The Heat won 7-2 and 10-0 in a perfect game.

The Heat is 28-8.