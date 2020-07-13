The Ottawa University softball team has signed Daley Beashore, Kansas City, Kan.

Beashore lettered in softball at Piper High School.

"We are thrilled to have Daley joining our program," OU head softball coach Jay Kahnt said. "This is a great addition for us. Daley will add some depth on the mound and plays first base. She also has a very good bat that will add depth to our lineup. Daley plays for a very good travel team that will help her prepare for the college game. We are looking forward to getting her on campus this fall and watching her grow in our program."

Beashore plans to major in secondary education.