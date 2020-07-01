A familiar face will be in charge of the newest Ottawa University program.

OU hired Shayla Siebenthall as director of cheer, stunt and dance. From 2012 to 2019, Siebenthall was head cheer and dance coach for Ottawa.

"Coach Siebenthall’s return to OU to take on this leadership role brings incredible experience, knowledge and proven leadership to our program," said director of athletics Arabie Conner. "Her many coaching accolades and track record for success combined by such a strong commitment to our program and institution speaks for itself. Most importantly, she knows how to create an outstanding team culture and collegiate experience for our student-athletes. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for these programs under her leadership and these organizational changes."

Siebenthall’s responsibilties include managing all administrative aspects of the programs including the development of OU’s new stunt program. She will supervise and lead the coaching staff including the immediate hiring of two open positions including a head stunt and cheer coach and head dance coach. Siebenthall also will lead the recruiting process of prospective student-athletes for cheer, dance and stunt.

"I’m excited to be back working with the cheer and dance programs in this new role as director of cheer, dance and stunt the sport," Siebenthall said. "I’m looking forward to hiring and supporting new head coaches for both cheer and dance. I believe this new organizational structure will improve the competitiveness of both programs while enhancing the overall student-athlete experience. "

Under Siebenthall’s leadership, the dance team won the 2014 NDA National Championship. She coached 21 All-KCAC cheer performers and 12 All-KCAC dance performers. Siebenthall led the cheer team to seven straight appearances at the NCA National Championships and six top 10 finishes. She coached the dance team to six trips to the NDA National Championships and six top-10 finishes and was named the 2019 KCAC cheer coach of the year.

Siebenthall is the wife of Ottawa men’s basketball head coach Aaron Siebenthall.

Before coming to OU, she guided the Pratt Community College cheer team for two years (2010-12).

In her first year with PCC (2010-2011), Siebenthall led the Beavers to a second-place finish in the small co-ed division at NCA 2010 summer camp and they also came away with the award for most improved squad. In the spring of 2011, the cheer team competed in the Jam Fest Nationals. The team came home as national champions in the elite co-ed division. In 2011-2012, PCC placed first at NCA summer camp in the junior college division and earning a bid to the NCA College Nationals. At nationals, PCC finished fifth in the junior college division.

Siebenthall spent 11 years at Lawrence High School where she coached one of the top high school cheer programs in the state. She also was co-owner, director and coach for the Lawrence Cheer Academy, an all-star competitive cheer program. LCA competed in many local, state and national competitions, finishing in the top 10 each time. They also placed first four different times in national competition.

Siebenthall headed many cheerleading summer camps throughout her career. She also choreographs routines for high schools, colleges and all-star teams both locally and nationally.

Siebenthall earned a degree in sports science with an emphasis in coaching from the University of Kansas in 2001.