By The Herald Staff

Wednesday

Jul 1, 2020 at 11:41 AM


The Ottawa University men’s soccer team has signed two college transfers.


Julian Colchado, of Houston, and Vincenzo Leone, of Terrasini, Italy, are the newest Braves. Colchado is a transfer from Coastal Bend College. Leone transferred from Cowley College.


Colchado earned two letters in soccer at Coastal Bend College.


Colchado plans to major in business administration.


Leone was a two-year letterman for Cowley College. He helped them to two championships and two appearances at the NJCAA National Tournament.


Leone plans to major in sports studies.