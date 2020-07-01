The Ottawa University men’s soccer team has signed two college transfers.

Julian Colchado, of Houston, and Vincenzo Leone, of Terrasini, Italy, are the newest Braves. Colchado is a transfer from Coastal Bend College. Leone transferred from Cowley College.

Colchado earned two letters in soccer at Coastal Bend College.

Colchado plans to major in business administration.

Leone was a two-year letterman for Cowley College. He helped them to two championships and two appearances at the NJCAA National Tournament.

Leone plans to major in sports studies.