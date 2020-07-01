The Ottawa University men’s bowling program the signed Silas Le Blanc, of Portland, Ore., for the 2020-21 season.

Le Blanc lettered in bowling, baseball and football for Oregon Connection Academy. He helped his team to a 2019 JBT Winter Shootout championship and a 2018 OSUSBC 5A District championship.

Le Blanc was a three-time Oregon Junior Classic Tournament champion, a 2017 Junior Gold qualifier, a Junior Bowlers Tournament Champion, was named to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 PNW JBT Top 10 Bowlers in handicap, was awarded the 2017 "Chris Cairns" Most Inspirational award for being the most outstanding bowler with a great attitude and sportsmanship, and won several Greater Portland and Oregon State USBC championship titles in singles, doubles and team.

Le Blanc plans to major in biology.