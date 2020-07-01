The Ottawa Arrows took big strides forward this past weekend in the Pittsburg Tournament.

Ottawa went 3-1 in the tournament and improved to 6-7 heading into the midway portion of the schedule.

July’s schedule includes three tournaments: Emporia, July 10-12; Junction City, July 18-19; and the end of season state tournament, July 24-26.

Ottawa played a doubleheader Wednesday at home against Newton and at Garnett on Thursday to start the busy month of July.

The Arrows got off to a slow start, heading into Pittsburg with a 3-6 mark. The Ottawa players needed time to knock off the rust of not playing this past spring of COVID-19 concerns.

The team also needed time to gel together with so many new players from different towns.

Ottawa appeared to have accomplished that in Pittsburg. All facets showed improvement and led to the victories.

The Arrows came up with timely hits and hit the ball hard throughout the tourney. The defense came together as players made key defensive plays.

The pitching made strides with starters going into the fifth inning. Lane Altic tossed a complete game in the 4-3 win Sunday against the Complete Game Indians.

Ottawa received strong mound performances from Aidan Michel, Cole Swanson, Ayden Alterman, Carson Hein, and others throughout the tourney.