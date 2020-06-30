Hesston 14U

splits games

LYONS — The Hesston 14U baseball team split a doubleheader with Lyons Monday in Lyons.

Hesston won the first game 6-2 and lost the second game 11-10.

In the first game, Whit Rhodes pitched a complete-game win, striking out 13, allowing two hits and walking five.

Tyrone Taylor, Rhodes, Beau Warden, Zach Smith and Connor Graber each drove in a run.

In the second game, Lyons scored 10 runs in the fifth inning for the win.

For Hesston, J.Burkholder and Warden each drove in two runs. Burkholder had two hits.

Layne Clark struck out five in four innings. Casey Heinrichs took the loss.

Hesston is 1-5 and plays the Newton Railers Monday.

Lady Railers 10U

top Landsharks

WICHITA — The Newton Lady Railers 10U softball team downed the Landsharks 13-4 Monday in Two Rivers Youth League play.

Newton is 11-5-1 and plays the Sun Devils at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Two Rivers Youth Complex, followed by the Pink Sox at 9:15 p.m.

SWBC Railers

drop two

PARK CITY — The SWBC Newton Railers baseball team fell to the Mets 4-3 and the ICT Heat 14-6 Monday at Hap McLean Park in Park City.

The Railers are 3-16.

G2 Heat

wins two

BUHLER — The G2 Heat-Carbajal claimed a pair of wins Monday night in Buhler.

The Heat beat the Hutchinson Hornets-Blue 13-1 and The Buhler Nationals 14-3.

Newton is 21-6 and plays the Hutchinson Hornets-Blue Monday in Buhler.

Newton 2

downs Hesston

The Newton 2 baseball team downed the Hesston Swathers 10U 8-5 Monday.

Hesston is 1-2-1 and plays Hesston 2 at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Newton-Smith

downs Weeks

The Newton Baseball Club 8U-Smith team downed Newton 8U-Weeks 14-4 Monday at Washington Road Park.

Newton-Weeks is 0-6.