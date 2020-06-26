The Hays Eagles pulled out a slugfest in their Kansas Grand Slam Opener on Thursday in Salina, holding off the Topeka Senators, 13-11.

The Eagles, who moved to 8-0 on the season, trailed 9-8 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take control.

The Eagles tied it up at 9 after a Senators’ error. Brock Lummus’ RBI triple gave Hays the lead, and Carson Jacobs followed with an RBI double to score Lummus. The Eagles tacked on two more runs, finishing off the big inning with an RBI single from Garrett Wellbrock.

Topeka scored two runs in the seventh but Brady Kreutzer stranded the tying runs on base with a game-ending strikeout.

Kreutzer, Jacobs and Josh Haynes each had three hits to lead the Eagles’ 16-hit attack. Jacobs hit a two-run homer in the second inning.

Lummus, Dawson VonFeldt and Wellbrock each had two hits.

The Eagles will close out pool play with two games on Friday.

HAYS EAGLES 13, TOPEKA SENATORS 11

Topeka;320;040;02;—11;14;1

Hays;440;005;x;—;13;16;3

Ghere, Pedersen (2), Hough (4), Soza (6), Logan (6). VonFeldt, Wellbrock (3), Dale (5), Kreutzer (6). W — Kreutzer. L — Logan. 2B — Topeka: Mitchell, Soza. Hays: Haynes 2, Jacobs. 3B — Hays: Kreutzer, Lummus. HR — Topeka: Schneider, Soza. Hays: Jacobs.