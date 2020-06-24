HUTCHINSON — Newton Junior Knights pitcher Jake Schmidt tossed a no-hitter in a 9-0 win over the Hutchinson Hawks Tuesday night in 16U baseball play at Rice Park in Hutchinson.

Newton claimed a sweep on the night, wining the first game 8-2.

Schmidt walked three and struck out six. One batter reached base on an error.

The game was called after four innings.

Newton scored in every inning.

Newton had just five hits in the game. Andrew Barron and Isaac Klug posted the sole RBIs in the game. Hutchinson had three errors, leading to five unearned runs.

Grayden Peck took the loss for the Hawks. Bentley Eckhoff and Leyton Reneau also pitched.

In the first game, Newton took a 6-1 lead after two innings on the strength of a five-run second inning. Hutchinson scored a run int he fifth. Newton put things away with two runs in the top of the sixth.

Cade Valdez, Owen Mick, Jake Schmidt and Owen Myers each drove in a run for the Knights. Mick went two for five hitting.

Hutchinson was held to two hits for the game.

Joe Slechta went the distance for the Knights, walking two and striking out 11. None of the runs surrendered were earned.

Nolyn Cunningham took the loss for Hutchinson. Julian Graciano and Lakin Franz also pitched.

Hutchinson falls to 1-4. Newton is 4-2 and hosts Hesston at 6 p.m. Thursday at Klein-Scott Field.

First game

Newton;150;002;0;—8;9;4

Hutchinson;010;010;0;—2;2;4

Slechta (W) and Ruggiero; Cunningham (L), Graciano 2, Franz 7 and Seitz.

Second game

Newton;132;3;—9;5;1

Hutchinson;000;0;—0;0;3

Schmidt (W) and Schultz; Peck (L), Eckhoff 3, Reneau 4 and Franz.