Washburn’s football team will open the 2020 campaign with a true tussle.

Craig Schurig’s Ichabods will play host to rival Emporia State at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Yager Stadium. The Hornets hold a 57-53 series lead against the Ichabods in the annual Turnpike Tussle, and the teams have tied six times.

The rivalry clash begins a modified schedule that was reduced to 10 games from 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The schedule, released after the MIA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-21 academic year, was rewritten following a blind draw by the league office.

Each league team will play five home games and five road games as part of the new schedule.

Following the season opener against ESU, Washburn will play at Missouri Southern on Sept. 19 then return to Yager Stadium on Sept. 26 for a showdown against perennial power Northwest Missouri State. The Northwest Missouri game will be played at 6 p.m. as part of Family Day presented by Hy-Vee.

WU’s Hall of Fame game will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 17 against Nebraska-Kearney. Homecoming will be as originally scheduled on Oct. 31 with the opponent changing to Central Missouri. The Ichabods will conclude the home slate at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 against Central Oklahoma on senior day.

The Ichabods’ other road games will be at Lincoln (Oct. 3), at Fort Hays State (Oct. 10), at Missouri Western (Oct. 24) and at Pittsburg State (Nov. 14).

WU won’t play Northeastern State this season.