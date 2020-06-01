The cancelation of high school athletic in March was devastating for many and on Monday, some were able to mend that as high schools were allowed to work out once again.

Teams can finally start their summer workouts and while there are no actual games, the return to some sense of normalcy is enough.

“It has been nice to get kids back on the field,” Douglass head football coach Kelley Sayahnejad said.

Teams try to adhere to social distancing guidelines provided by the state, while also getting in their summer workouts. Schools like Bluestem had students register before being allowed to lift.

“We have to condition for a minimum of 10 days before we any contact things,” Bluestem football head coach Ethan Haworth said.

Both schools split the first day’s workouts into multiple sessions, limiting the amount of people within the area. Douglass had 76 different student athletes over their three sessions.

Bluestem’s Lady Lions began their bootcamp Monday night. The Lady Lions should see a much improved team heading into the 2020-21 season.

“It seems likes forever since we’ve been in the weight room and in school building.,” Bluestem girls basketball head coach Troy Babcock said. “We hope they continue to come back.”

“We had 30 kids show up in the morning,” Babcock said. “That’s the strongest numbers we’ve had in the four years I’ve been here.”

Douglass’ football team is in the early stages of their workouts, they begin field practice on Wednesday.

“Monday, Tuesday and Thursday we lift and condition,” Sayahnejad said. “On Wednesday we will go through some practice on the field.”

Doing so and while monitoring symptoms and social distancing is key.

“There are some things we can do, such as wash your hands,” Sayahnejad said. “If someone sneezes, they have to go re-sanitize.”

The Bulldogs will return a ton of youth from last year’s team and if the right players step up, it could be a solid season for Douglass.

The rest of the county gets set to start their summer workouts next week. Most are starting on Monday, June 8. It’s not game action but it will do.

“In all honesty, work started for us when last season ended,” Andover senior Josh Sparks said. “Big things are coming this season.”

Augusta, who will host a 7-on-7 camp later in the summer, also began their workouts on Monday.