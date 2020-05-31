There was hope there would be baseball played at McDonald Stadium sometime this summer. However, the El Dorado Broncos made the decision on Sunday night to cancel the 2020 season.

"It is with great difficulty that we announce that we are cancelling our 2020 baseball season," the Broncos said in a press release. "I want to thank all of the fans, volunteers and host families for your dedication and loyalty to this organization."

The Broncos become the second Sunflower team to cancel their 2020 season. Andale made their decision in early May to step away this season.

"We are confident that we will be able to have a much safer season next year," the Broncos said.

El Dorado was coming off a season where they finished 17-20 on the year, losing their final games of the season. This season was going to be the comeback year and potentially send the Broncos back to the NBC World Series.

"I understand that there are differing opinions on the status of this crisis and what is necessary in the situation," I just ask that you honor our decision in this matter."

Now, the Sunflower Collegiate League is down to nine teams once again. The league added a generic team made up of players that may have played on other teams from other leagues and are going to base the team in Wichita. A name for that team has not been announced yet.

Instead of a first pitch against Haysville on June 17 at McDonald, the Broncos will look forward to the 2021 season.

In a weird note, the Broncos website, which had been active throughout the winter and through most of May, was down and not accessible.

There have been many cancellations when it comes to summer collegiate baseball. The league the Kansas Cannons play in, Augusta’s NBC team, canceled in May. The famous Cape Cod league called it a season in April. The cancellations may not be over within the league.

"We look forward to seeing you all next season and pray that you and yours remain safe and healthy during this difficult time in our country," the Broncos said. "God bless you all."