EL DORADO – Once thought it was not going to happen, the city of El Dorado Parks and Rec department have put out guidelines for starting the summer’s t-ball and machine pitch, baseball and softball leagues.

The city will offer a shorten league season for all sports. The with games starting tentatively for June 27.

The T-Ball and Machine Pitch league will be for ages 5-8 and the registration will be open through Friday, June 5. You can register at the Recreation Department, 220 East 1st. The registration is $10. Late registration will not be accepted due to the shortened time frame.

The league is open to those who reside within the El Dorado City limits, USD 490, Leon and Flinthills students.

Practice for the T-Ball and Machine Pitch league is schedule to start on June 15 with games starting on June 27. The games may be played on Monday through Saturday, depending on the number of teams and field availability.

For the baseball and softball leagues, unlike the smaller league, there will be no new registrations accepted. All fees have been reduced to only $10 to accommodate the shortened season. The city will provide prorated refunds and will be mailed out early-to-mid June. Please notifiy the Parks and Rec department on your desire to play or request a refund.

Practices will begin the week of June 8 and games will go from June 27 through July 24. As the smaller league, games may be played Monday through Saturday and is dependent on the number of teams and field availability.

There are some special rules and guidelines and everything is subject to change. Each player will be limited to two spectators per game and one per practice. While wearing a mask is encouraged, it will not be required.

There will be only one umpire used and will stand behind the pitcher, allowing for more coverage.

No field will have more than one game played on any given night. One practice will be allowed per night.

Concessions will not be sold and seating will be limited so the city recommends planning according to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In case of a positive case, from any participate or spectator, the city of El Dorado will notify the local health department to provide details and seek direction. Once directed by the health department, all individuals and families on the roster form will be notified that they may have been exposed. The City will provide updates from guidance provided by the local health department.

The rules are still under development and may be notified if needed.

For any more information, please contact the city of El Dorado Parks and Rec Department at 220 E. 1st street or call 316-321-9100.