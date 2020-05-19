Rack up another transfer for Butler men’s basketball as Houston Baptist guard Noah Thomasson announced his transfer to Butler.

@BucoMBB #Committed pic.twitter.com/sYRGVbRtc4

— Noah Thomasson (@NoahTheShow) May 16, 2020

The 6-3 guard averaged 4.0 points per game while shooting over 43 (7-of-16) percent from three-point range and 50 (43.8 percent) percent from the field.

"The end goal was to go some where that I can play and showcase my talents," Thomasson said. "I want to get back to D1 and I felt like coach fisher and the staff can get me back to that level."

Houston Baptist is coming off one of their worst seasons, going only 4-25 on the year.

Thomasson had a couple of big performances for the Huskies. He scored 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting against Northwestern State on Jan. 5 and then scored 14 points against Sam Houston State on Jan. 18.

He scored 12 points in 31 minutes against Sam Houston State the second time around on 6-of-7 shooting.

Fisher’s teams have been loaded with collegiate transfers with Grehlon Easter (Lamar), Dylan Orr (North Georgia), and Marque English (Idaho State). It appears Fisher will be heading the same direction with Thomasson.

Thomasson played at George Ranch High School in Texas and averaged 19.4 points and 4.6 rebounds as a senior. He was the 23-6A Most Valuable Player as a senior and was named First Team All-State and All-Region as a senior.

Butler is coming off one of their better seasons since 2001, with 25 wins and a Region VI Championship Game appearance.

With their success, Butler has sent a slew of players to Division I schools, such as Easter (CSU-Bakersfield), Javaunte Hawkins (Florida International), Juwan White (Stony Brook) and Marque English (Northern Colorado).

"I’m happy to a part of the Grizzly family," Thomasson said.