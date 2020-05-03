The Skyline Thunderbirds and Lady Thunderbirds were looking forward to another spring of track and field competition before COVID-19 canceled their season. For some, this was their final season of sports participation before graduating.

“This presents a very unique challenge to celebrate these kids but I think we as a staff and the underclassmen can find tremendous value in what these seniors accomplished in activities and the classroom,” said Andrew Nation, Skyline Athletic Director. “We can definitely thank them for some really good examples of consistent effort to work hard and prepare.”

This year, there were eight senior boys and two senior girls who would have gone out for track.

Brock Montgomery competed in the 110m hurdles, shot put, and various relays in the past and was primed for a banner 2020 season. Colton Gatton and Eli Temanson both threw javelin, shot put, and discus. Thomas Sturgeon ran sprints. Sam Fisher competed in 300m hurdles, sprints, and relays. Jacob Swisher was a distance runner, and competed in relays. Mark Schmidt was a sprinter, jumper, and relay runner. Steve Fisher competed on several relay teams as well.

“These guys contributed to Skyline winning a league meet championship three years in a row,” said Nation.

Sam Fisher, Steve Fisher, and Schmidt were three -year state qualifiers. Sam Fisher and Schmidt placed 7th in the 4x800m relay at state as sophomores. Sam Fisher earned a 7th place medal as a member of the 4x100m relay team at state last year.

In the girls division, Skyline’s Hayley Roberts and Heidi Roberts were the only Lady T-Birds planning to go out for track and field this year. The twin sisters both ran middle distance events.

Hayley and Heidi qualified for state their sophomore year as part of the 4x800m relay team. As a junior, Heidi qualified in the 1600m run and 3200m run, while Hayley qualified for the 3200m run.

Both were looking forward to getting back to state this year, but those plans changed.