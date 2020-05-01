Andover’s Jack Taylor committed to Tabor College earlier this week, giving the Trojans two college signees to a studded senior class.

"I chose Tabor because I enjoy the coaching style," Taylor said.

Taylor, a three-point specialist for the Andover helped the Trojans to an undefeated season and reach the Class 5A Final Four.

"I knew we’d be something special because we returned almost our entire team," Taylor said. "I didn’t imagine we would end up the way we did until it happened."

The senior averaged 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in 23 games for the Trojans. While his 6.3 points are misleading, his length and ability to knock down key three-pointers gave Andover a real threat to stretch the floor.

Taylor averaged 6.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game as a junior in 21 games last season.

His three-point shooting sparked the start of the season and the undefeated run he experienced his senior year. He hit three big three-pointers in the 19-point opening day win over McPherson.

"Our team chemistry was amazing," Taylor said.

He hit a three in 18 of the 23 games, including his final eight games. He had five games in double figures, including the 4-of-5 from three against Wichita Northwest in the first round of the Class 5A sub-state.

Taylor choose the Blue Jays over Bethany College and Next Level Prep, a post-grad prep school located in Wichita, Kansas.