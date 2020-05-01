The Sunflower Collegiate Baseball League, of which the El Dorado Broncos compete in, announced on Friday the start of the 2020 season will be postponed to around June 15.

The announcement of the postponement was made after the announcement of Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to step down restrictions in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are very confident that a start date around June 15th will give us a realistic chance to get players in town, allow the virus to taper off, and prepare to play a normal summer schedule of league games,” the league said in the press release.

The start of “Phase 2” of Kelly’s plan to get Kansas operational again falls into timeline with the potential start date of the season.

This would allow sports and tournaments to take place.

“On the flip side, we are aware there are things out of our control that may require us to cancel the season,” the league said. “That is not what we want to do but we know it is still a possibility.”

The famous Cape Cod League shut down operations for the 2020 season for the first time since World War II.

“One of the biggest factors in the delay is making sure pitcher are in shape to have higher pitch counts without being rushed, we don’t want to take chances with players that haven’t been playing,” the release said.

The league anticipates a schedule of between 32 and 40 games for each team with the possibility of some non-league games.

The Broncos were scheduled to start at the end of the month at McDonald Stadium in hopes of a trip back to the NBC World Series.