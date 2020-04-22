It took a little over a month but the Andover Central has chosen the new face of their boys basketball program. It is a bit of an in-house hire and it is not as Tyler Richardson will step in from the middle school level to take over the varsity program.

“Central is excited to welcome Tyler and his family into the Jaguar family,” Andover Central Athletic Director Doug Carr said.

Andover Central had to look as former head coach Jesse Herrmann resigned on March 12. Herrmann had been the only head coach at Andover Central in the school’s history. He led the Jaguars to the 2018 Class 5A State Championship and helped them get back to the tournament despite the odds in 2019.

For the last eight years, Richardson has been the health and Physical Education teacher at Andover Central. In addition to his teaching duties, he’s been one of the top assistants at Wichita Heights, one of the most successful basketball programs over the last two decades.

While at Wichita Heights, he’s been able to help the Falcons win their first state championships since 1977. During their most dominant run, the Falcons won five championships in seven seasons.

They’ve been to the Final Four eight times since 2008.

Richardson is from Wichita where he graduated from Wichita State. He currently lives in Andover with his wife and their four children.