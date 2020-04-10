Adarius Thomas doesn’t care about headlines. He doesn’t care too much about stats. What he does care about is running. Running the ball and doing it again, over and over to punish the defense.

Last season, Thomas finished 12th in total yards rushing, second among freshman last season. For Thomas, it was only the start.

Thomas knows JUCO has its advantages and disadvantages but understands the bigger picture. He understands what he’s running for. He understands the mistakes he made that put him at the junior college level.

"I didn’t have the test scores in high school," Thomas said. "So, I’m at Butler. I just have to take care of business."

So, Thomas came to El Dorado with a mission. To get his grades right for two years and run his tail off. He’s done the second part and is working on the first part. With the suspension of classes due to COVID-19, all of Butler CC’s classes have been moved online. That’s caused a bit of a struggle for Thomas early into the process.

"You have to check every day," Thomas said. "If not, you’ll miss something. You have to treat it like you’re still on campus."

That’s what he does, it’s a study hard session and then training afterwards. The bigger goal in mind of a four-year scholarship and a shot at the league. To not let his family down and if he has to, sacrifice his body for the great good as an athlete.

"I think about my family at home," Thomas said. "I don’t want to let them down and tht goes for my body too; until the wheels fall off."

They did almost against Trinity Valley. While he ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns, his ankles both twisted but he kept on moving, helping Butler getting the bowl win.

"I rolled it, got it taped up and then got back out there," Thomas said. "I give them my all until the wheels fall off."

The scarified paid off when he was named the Offensive MVP in the Midwest Classic Bowl.

His wheels ran for 845 yards last season. He was a workhorse for the Butler offense. While Brock Sturges may have been in the headlines, it was Thomas who quietly grinded away, waiting his turn. He knows that his time will come and he’s just waiting. It’s not all about the headlines for him.

"I just stay confident and I know what I can do when they put me on the field," Thomas said. "My time will come."

The drive of previous running back success is some of that fuel. The look of Chris Carson for the Seattle Seahawks powering through the NFL as a JUCO running back is enough for Thomas.

"JUCO football is like training for a job," Thomas said. "You get up, go to work and prepare. That means going to class and making practice so you ready for games."

While players are stuck at home, he’s in Georgia trying to focus on school and still working out. His buddies and him have weights. They train every day. It’s still remaining focused in the wake of a pandemic.

"We’re lifting and doing workouts," Thomas said. "The goal is the same. Get to the league."

Goals are being set. 2,000 yards for 2020. It’s a high goal but that’s all he’s about setting the bar higher and moving to a point where it’s almost unreachable in today’s game. There hasn’t been a 1,600 yard rusher since 2015 and a 2,000 yard rusher since 2013.

When it comes to Butler, there hasn’t been a 1,200 rusher since 2007.

"I’m setting it high and giving it my all," Thomas said.

Like Thomas, Carson also finished second in rushing as a freshman. It was his sophomore season he helped make an impact to the point where he went to Oklahoma State and to the NFL.

"Butler running backs get to the league," Thomas said. "I’m going to be next."