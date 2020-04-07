Andover Central’s Blake Robison will have a new place to kick next football season. Robison committed to Peru State on Tuesday to play football for the next four years.

“I am excited and blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic, football and bowling careers at Peru State College,” Robison said on social media.

Robison went 42-of-45 on extra points his senior season for an explosive Andover Central offense. He was 16th in extra point makes and 17th according to Maxpreps in the state of Kansas this season.

He was 6-of-13 on field goals this past season, including a long of 37 yards.

Peru State had four kickers on roster last season, providing plenty of competition for Robison heading into his freshman year.

Robison was a three-spot stand out at Andover Central. He was the starting goalkeeper on an Andover Central club that was the No. 2 seed Class 5A before falling late in the playoffs. Then, Robison knew how to throw it down the oil for their bowling team.

Peru State is in the second year of having a collegiate bowling program and Robison should be a boost of energy to a growing program.

“It felt like home from the beginning,” Robison said. “It’s the only place I seriously considered after an initial visit.”