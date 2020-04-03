Butler is churning out Division I signees as Ndongo Ndaw committed to Indiana State on Friday evening.

Ndaw, a 6-8 sophomore big man is a raw talent that dominated over stretched throughout the season for Kyle Fisher and the Butler Grizzlies.

“We always are supporting what are players what to do,” Fisher said. “For most of them, it’s advancing to the next level.”

After transferring to Butler from Baltimore County Community College, where averaged 8.6 points and 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game on 48.8 percent shooting at Baltimore Co. CC

He started 18 games, shooting a team high 56 percent from the field. He averaged 6.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 26 games for Butler.

When it mattered most, Ndaw had his best game in the purple and gold. He scored 23 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked four shots in a key 97-79 win over Independence on Feb. 10.

Ndaw chose the Sycamores five days after they offered.

He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.