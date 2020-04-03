Butler freshman Marque English is off to the Centennial State for some four-year basketball as he committed to Northern Colorado on Friday.

English was an All-State player for Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, Kansas. He was the Kansas 5A Player of the year for 2018 and averaged 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 blocks his senior year for the Dragons.

“It’s always been a dream of mine [to go Division I], English said. ”I’m excited to go out there and get a part of a winning program. It means a lot for all of my family and God, who have all had my back.”

After initially committing to Idaho State, he re-classified, attending Link Year Prep. Then, when Kyle Fisher came to Butler, English came with him.

While at Butler, English started 34 of 35 games and averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season as the Grizzlies helped turn around a basketball program who had been struggling the last five seasons. English helped Butler reach the Region VI Championship game for the first time in 10 years.

English had himself some impressive games this past season. He had double-doubles against Allen County and Pratt in January.

SIU-Edwardsville, which had two former teammates from his time at Link Year Prep, was also a consideration for English.

“I really learned to live in the moment this year,” English said about his time at Butler. “All my teammates, we made the best of every moment. Surround yourself around with good people and you’ll find yourself in good situations.”

With his size and athleticism, English dictated the way defenses guarded the Grizzlies. He forced opponents to guard the wings 1-on-1 as he was able to score when needed. This spaced the offense and made the Grizzlies a lethal threat to score from inside or out.

English will have three years of eligibility remaining while at Northern Colorado.