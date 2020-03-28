Andover's Harper Jonas is used to making tough decisions and on Saturday, he made another one. Jonas committed to Bethel College to play basketball for the next four years.

Jonas, was a starter on this year's undefeated Final Four team in Andover that had their season unfortunately cut short. Often, when the Trojans needed it most, the man wearing No. 22 would find his way open for a three or a key rebound.

"Harper is used to making big shots," Andover head coach Martin Shetlar said earlier this season. "We can always count on him."

They did all season as the Trojans rolled to 23-0 on the year with Jonas averaging 15.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Jonas ranked eighth according to Max Preps in rebounding in Class 5A and 11th in scoring.

Jonas leaves behind a legacy of playing four years of varsity basketball at the Class 5A level, something that's tough to do. After starting last season and averaging only 11 points per game, Jonas upped his production and was a real leader for when they needed it.

"These are my brothers," Jonas said after a win over Andover Central earlier this year. "It means the world and I love getting to play with them.

Jonas picked up plenty of postseason awards, too. He was named to the Butler County Times-Gazette All-County first team. He was also named first team All-AVCTL II and was picked as an All-State player in Class 5A by Sports in Kansas. Honorable mention by The Topeka Capital-Journal and Wichita Eagle.

Jonas chose Bethel over Nebraska Wesleyan and Friends.