The annual Heart of America vs. Central Plains League Challenge announced the pairings for the 2020 edition later this year in December.

The girls will play on Dec. 17 while the boys will play the day after on Dec. 18.

Below is the complete schedule.

Girls

Trinity Academy at Sterling

Garden Plain at Berean Academy

Douglass at Ell Saline

Conway Springs at Hutchinson Trinity

Chaparral at Inman

Belle Plaine at Marion

Independent at Moundridge

Kingman at Remington

Medicine Lodge at Sedgwick

Cheney at Bennington

Boys

Berean Academy at Belle Plaine

Moundridge at Chaparral

Sterling at Cheney

Marion at Conway Springs

Bennington at Douglass

Hutchinson Trinity at Garden Plain

Sedgwick at Independent

Ell Saline at Kingman

Remington at Medicine Lodge

Inman at Wichita Trinity