The Andover Trojans have dug into their bag of former coaches and pulled out Ken Dusenbury as their newest head football coach on Thursday.

Dusenbury’s hiring is subject to board approval but is expected to pass unanimously.

The Kansas native played football at Attica and later at Bethel College. He coached and taught at Andover until 2015.

Since 2015, Dusenbury has been the head coach at Garden Plain and the Owls have been impressive to stay the least. He was 42-11 during his tenure at Garden Plain. He won three Central Plains League Championships and made the Class 2A quarterfinals twice.

Dusenbury’s 2019 Garden Plain team went into the playoffs unbeaten, winning the CPL before falling to Hoisington in the Class 2A quarterfinals 48-22.

Last year the offense, which was much of Andover’s issues during the 2019 season was drastically different. The Owls averaged 35 points per game while at Garden Plain, including 48.7 ppg last season.

“The athletic department is excited for coach Dusenbury’s arrival and the experience he brings in building relationships and a championship culture,” Andover Athletic Director Brent Reidy said.