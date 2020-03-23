Kansas State basketball assistant Brad Korn has been named head men's coach at Southeast Missouri, the school announced Monday.

SEMO will hold a closed introduction and show it live online at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the GoSoutheast Facebook page.

Korn leaves K-State coach Bruce Weber's staff after four seasons as a full-time assistant. He also served as the Wildcats' director of operations in 2012-13 before taking an assistant job at Missouri State from 2013-16.

It is the first head coaching job for Korn, 38, who played for Weber at Southern Illinois, where he started his coaching career in 2004 as a graduate assistant and spent six seasons as a full-time assistant under current K-State associate head coach Chris Lowery. He agreed to a five-year contract that will run through April 30, 2025.

"I’m just super excited for Brad on earning this well-deserved opportunity to become the head coach at SE Missouri State," Weber said in a statement released by K-State. "Obviously I have known him for a long time, having recruited him to Southern Illinois, and then hiring him twice at K-State, so I have seen his growth first hand and how he has worked his way up and paid his dues to get this chance.

"He has really developed and matured as a coach since we hired him back in 2016 (as an assistant coach) after his time at Missouri State. He is really good with the players and in recruiting, is great with the X's and O's and has all the qualities to be a great head coach."

Korn replaces Rick Ray, who was fired last month after five seasons, and becomes seventh head coach in Southeast's NCAA Division I men's basketball era. The Redhawks compete in the Ohio Valley Conference.

"I'm excited to welcome Brad and his family to Cape Girardeau," Southeast Missouri athletic director Brady Barke said in a statement. "Brad is a winner and has an incredible knack for building relationships with student-athletes, while developing them both on and off the court.

"His energy and passion will bring a renewed sense of excitement to SEMO basketball."

Weber said Korn should be a good fit at Southeast Missouri.

"Every job has its challenges, but he has an athletic director (Barke) that we are all familiar with during our time at SIU, who will work together with Brad to help make SEMO as successful as possible," Weber said. "He knows the region very well, having spent time as an assistant at both SIU and Missouri State, and will have a good understanding on how to win there."