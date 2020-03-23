The Ottawa High School basketball teams had five players selected to all-league teams.

Senior Kobe Johnson was a first-team all-Frontier League selection for the boys squad. Senior Cade Gollier was on the second team and sophomore Noah McCullough was named to the honorable mention team.

Ottawa sophomores Kirsten Evans and Sofia Ficken were named to the girls’ honorable mention team.

Johnson was the leader on the state-qualifying Ottawa boys team. It was the first state appearance for the boys since 2015. He led the team in scoring at nearly 16 points a game. He shot 55% from the field, but was 63% inside the arc for the season.

Johnson is a four-year varsity player for the Cyclones.

Gollier was the quarterback of the team. The point guard put together his best season of his career. He averaged 10 points, 6.3 assists and a steal per game. The senior shot 58% from the field, including 53% from behind the arc. He led Ottawa with 28 made treys this season.

McCullough came into his own this season. He averaged nine points a game, a team-best 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He shot 60% from the field.

Evans was the floor general for the girls squad. She led the team in rebounds (100), assists (38) and steals (35). She averaged six points per game.

Ficken was Ottawa’s top outside threat. She led the team in scoring at six per game. She was third on the team in rebounding (71).

WELLSVILLE

Wellsville had four players selected to the Pioneer League teams. Kaden O’Neil was a first-team selection for the boys. Jackson Showalter was on the second team.

Demi Aamold and Madie McCoy were first-team selections for the girls. Wellsville was the league champion for the fourth straight season and the senior duo led the Eagles to a 34-1 league mark in their careers.

O’Neil led the Eagles in scoring at 12.4 points. He also dished out 45 assists. Showalter averaged 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The duo paced the Eagles’ run to the sub-state championship game.

Aamold was one of the top players in 3A. She was a finalist for Sports in Kansas 3A Player of the Year. Aamold averaged 18 points 2.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game this season.

McCoy averaged 12.6 points. 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

CENTRAL HEIGHTS

The Viking squads had three players selected to the Flint Hills League teams. Senior Bralen Bowker and junior Jarod Crawford were selected to the boys honorable mention team.

Senior Abby Brown was selected to the girls’ second team.

Crawford led the Central Heights boys in scoring at 12 points per game. He also averaged five rebounds and five assists.

Bowker averaged 10 points, five rebounds and two assists per game.

Brown was a team leader for the girls squad. She averaged a team-best 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

WEST FRANKLIN

Falcon senior Brooke Flory was a second-team selection on the Flint Hills League teams. She was the leader on and off the court for the Falcons.