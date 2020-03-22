One of the most prolific scorers in Kansas, not just Butler County, chose where he’ll play college basketball.

Rose Hill standout Koby Campbell committed to play college basketball at Kansas Wesleyan on Sunday afternoon.

The Butler County All-County guard signing with the Coyotes is a major steal for KWU head coach Anthony Monson.

All glory to God. #NextChapter pic.twitter.com/DQVM3SP95a

— Koby Campbell (@TheBeastKoby) March 22, 2020

Campbell, a preseason All-County pick, held up to the early season accolades with a fantastic season. The senior dropped 31 in the season opener against Circle to get the win and eventually helped the Rockets top a No. 10 ranking in the midway point of the season.

Game-after-game, it was Campbell’s offensive prowess that powered Rose Hill into the win column. When talking to opposing coaches, they all said they same thing: you cannot stop him but you can only hope to limit what he does and try to make everyone else beat you.

On the year, Campbell averaged 26.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Maybe one of his best games came when the Rockets needed it most. Campbell scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the eighth-seeded Rockets knocked off the No. 1-ranked Parsons Vikings in the Class 4A playoffs. He did it all on 55% shooting for the game.

Campbell was picked as first-team All-County by the Butler County Times-Gazette. He was one of two players within the county to finish with more than 20 points scoring per game and was a finalist for Butler County Player of the Year.

Earlier this season, Campbell became the leading scorer in in school history and amassed over 1,000 points for his career.

Campbell heads to Salina after choosing the Coyotes over Southwestern College in Winfield, Nebraska Wesleyan and Fort Hays State for football.