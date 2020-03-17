Here is the 2019-20 Butler County All-County selections. With 11 schools within the county, the array of players gave it a tough choice. I tried to balance game with school size and not punish the smaller schools for playing in smaller classes. Team success played a role, too.

It is my first year in Butler County, so give me a little breathing room before you rip my team selections to shreds. It’s been a pleasure covering each and every school within Butler County.

First team

Player, School, Year.......................................... PPG... RPG... APG

Jack Johnson, Andover, jr. ............................ 19.1.... 5.0...... 2.3

Koby Campbell, Rose Hill sr........................... 26.8.... 7.6...... 2.9

Xavier Bell, Andover Central, sr. .................... 24.6.... 7.3...... 2.0

Jaren Jackson, Augusta, sr............................14.8..... 2.8...... 3.5

Harper Jonas, Andover, sr............................. 15.2.... 6.6...... 1.8

Second team

Isaiah Maikori, Andover, jr............................. 11.7..... 3.3..... 2.0

Chase Wiebe, Berean Academy, sr............... 17.0..... 4.1..... 3.5

Jerome Washington, Andover Central, sr..... 13.3..... 6.6..... 1.0

Zach Davidson, Augusta, sr........................... 15.5..... 9.4..... 1.9

Jake Johnson, El Dorado, sr.......................... 10.6..... 6.8.... 1.2

Honorable Mention

Kedryn Morse, sr. Flinthills; Hunter Lowmaster, fr. Flinthills; Zach Dugger, jr., Berean; Adrian Spencer, sr., Remington; Garrett Korte, sr. Bluestem; Nick Laidler, sr. Bluestem; Keylan Jones, sr. Douglass; Jared Stoffel, jr. Douglass; Luke Beougher, jr. Circle; Jack Taylor, sr. Andover

Coach of the Year

Martin Shetlar, Andover

Player of the Year

Jack Johnson, Andover, Junior

There were three real candidates for Butler County Player of the Year. They all three brought their own distinct feeling to the award and their teams would look completely different if they weren’t there. If we’re going strictly on statistics alone, it’s Koby Campbell. He pulled Rose Hill from the depths to a final four team. If you want Division I signees, it’s Xavier Bell. His numbers are quality as well. However, when you encompass everything from statistics and team success, it’s a run away from for Johnson. He has multiple game winners and consistently put up solid, team leading numbers on a squad that was the only undefeated team in Class 5A.

Girls

First team

Player, School, Year.......................................... PPG... RPG... APG

Emma Cuningham, Andover, sr....................... 9.9...... 6.5...... 1.3

Brittany Harshaw, Andover Central, so.......... 17.0..... 4.2....... 2.5

Bailey Wilborn, Andover Central, jr................. 14.7..... 2.7....... 2.8

Mallory Cowman, Circle, sr............................ 10.8..... 6.3....... 1.3

Lauren Donner, Flinthills, so........................... 15.4..... 5.4....... 1.3

Second team

Becca Hajdukovich, Douglass, fr.................. 11.2..... 3.8..... 1.5

Brooke Wiebe, Berean Academy, sr............. 12.7..... 2.0..... 2.5

Kimalee Cook, Circle, jr.................................. 15.4..... 2.5.... 1.5

Mallory Woolston, Andover, jr....................... 12.2..... 2.8..... 1.3

Jaden Newfarmer, Andover Central, jr.......... 3.9...... 5.4...... 6.4

Honorable Mention

Maci Claycamp, jr., Circle; Lanna Chase, jr., Circle; Mallory Parsons, sr., El Dorado; Kenzie Eaton, so. El Dorado; Abby Entz, jr., Remington; Ellie Stearns, so., Andover Central; Maddi Amekporfor, fr., Andover Central; Torrance Lovesee, jr. Bluestem; ; Sarah Sorum, sr., Flinthills; Macyee Anderson, sr., Augusta; Kenzie Terry, sr., Augusta; Jayden Chickadonz, sr. Rose Hill; Haley Thrush, jr. Rose Hill

Coach of the Year

Stana Jefferson, Andover Central

Player of the Year

Brittany Harshaw, Andover Central, Junior

The Sophomore from Andover Central proved to be the best player in the county game in and game out. Her numbers support it, the team’s record support it and the comments from opposing coaches on the difficulty she presents also support it. While it is tough to say a sophomore is the best player in the county, there’s little doubt to Harshaw’s ability to provide what we call the triple threat: numbers, record, scouting report. When you dominate all three, there’s a good chance you’re going to run away with this award.