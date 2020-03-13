Beymer, Felker win state free throw titles

Kiah Beymer, Lakin, and Erika Felker, Dighton, won their state age competitions in the annual Knights of Columbus free throw contest at Salina on March 1.

Both won their local, district and regional rounds to advance to the state competition.

Felker won the state title for 13-year-old girls. She made 22 of 25 free throws in the finals.

Beymer, competing in the nine-year-old girls division, had a tougher battle for her title. She and Blair Wehling, Centralia, squared off in the finals and each sank 17 of 25 forcing a five-shot shootout to determine a champion. Beymer hit 4-of-5 on her turn, while Wehling hit 3-of-5.

Through the entire process of different competitions, Beymer had a total of 73-of-95 for 77 percent accuracy.

Other area competitors and their placings include:

Aaron Radke, Scott City, finished in second place in the nine-year-old boys division, making 20-of-25.

Emily Pena, Syracuse, finished second in the 13-year-old girls division, making 19-of-25.

Jackson Rumford, Scott City, finished second in the 13-year-old boys division, making 22-of-25.