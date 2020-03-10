PARSONS VS. ROSE HILL

PARSONS

Coach: Anthony Houk

Record: 21-1

Ranking: No. 1 East

How they got here: beat Topeka Hayden 46-29; beat Eudora 43-34

Titles (most recent): 3 (1987)

State appearance: 53rd

State record: 58-54

Points Per Game: 66.2

Points Allowed Per Game: 46.5

ROSE HILL

Coach: Josh Shirley

Record: 12-10

Ranking: No. 6 West

How they got here: beat Ulysses 74-66; beat Clearwater 52-49 (OT)

Titles: 0

State appearance: 10th

State record: 5-10

Points Per Game: 55.7

Points Allowed Per Game: 56.0

AUGUSTA VS. OTTAWA

AUGUSTA

Coach: Jake Sims

Record: 18-4

Ranking: No. 1 West

How they got here: beat El Dorado 70-52; beat Mulvane 73-45

Titles (most recent): 2 (2002)

State appearance: 19th

State record: 26-18

Points Per Game: 61.2

Points Allowed Per Game: 47.7

OTTAWA

Coach: Cliff McCullough

Record: 16-6

Ranking: No. 4 East

How they got here: beat Chanute 66-36; beat Independence 48-42

Titles (most recent): 2 (2013)

State appearance: 24th

State record: 22-26

Points Per Game: 55.3

Points Allowed Per Game: 46.7

KANSAS CITY PIPER VS. BUHLER

KC PIPER

Coach: David Birch

Record: 21-1

Ranking: No. 2 East

How they got here: beat Atichinson 93-48; beat Iola 68-30

Titles (most recent): 1 (2019)

State appearance: 9th

State record: 5-8

Points Per Game: 73.1

Points Allowed Per Game: 50.3

BUHLER

Coach: Ryan Swanson

Record: 15-7

Ranking: No. 4 West

How they got here: beat Wellington 61-33; beat Abilene 56-54

Titles (most recent): 7 (1967)

State appearance: 25th

State record: 46-21

Points Per Game: 57.7

Points Allowed Per Game: 48.3

BISHOP MEIGE VS. ANDALE

BISHOP MEIGE

Coach: Rick Zych

Record: 18-4

Ranking: No. 3 East

How they got here: beat Altamont-Labette County 84-33; beat Tonganoxie 82-53

Titles (most recent): 5 (2018)

State appearance: 23rd

State record: 31-19

Points Per Game: 64.0

Points Allowed Per Game: 46.8

ANDALE

Coach: Jeff Buchanan

Record: 16-6

Ranking: No. 2 West

How they got here: beat Holton 50-46; beat Nickerson 59-31

Titles: 0

State appearance: 13th

State record: 10-11

Points Per Game: 58.7

Points Allowed Per Game: 48.2

FULL SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 12

No. 1 Parsons (21-1) vs. No. 8 Rose Hill (12-10), 3 p.m.

No. 4 Augusta (18-4) vs. No. 5 Ottawa (16-6), 4:45 p.m.

No. 2 Kansas City Piper (21-1) vs. No. 7 Buhler (15-7), 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Bishop Meige (18-4) vs. No. 6 Andale (16-6), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Parsons-Rose Hill winner vs. Augusta-Ottawa winner, 4:45 p.m.

KC Piper-Buhler winner vs. Bishop Meige-Andale winner, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Third Place Game, 2 p.m.

Championship Game, 6:15 p.m.