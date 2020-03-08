ANDOVER VS. BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST, 7 P.M. WEDNESDAY

ANDOVER

Coach: Martin Shetlar

Record: 22-0

Ranking: No. 2 West

How they got here: beat Wichita Northwest 92-68; beat Emporia 49-45

Titles: 0

State appearance: 9th

State record: 5-10

Points Per Game: 67.7

Points Allowed Per Game: 52.9

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST

Coach: Dustin Leochner

Record: 9-13

Ranking: No. 12 East

How they got here: beat Pittsburg 72-57; beat Topeka West 68-63

Titles: 0

State appearance: First

State record: 0-0

Points Per Game: 50.1

Points Allowed Per Game: 56.9

DESOTO VS. KAPAUN MT. CARMEL, 4:45 P.M. WEDNESDAY

DESOTO

Coach: Matt Rice

Record: 16-6

Ranking: No. 2 East

How they got here: beat KC Schlagle 68-62; beat KC Washington 75-65

Titles: 0

State appearance: 6th

State record: 3-5

Points Per Game: 55.1

Points Allowed Per Game: 49.5

KAPAUN MT. CARMEL

Coach: John Cherne III

Record: 16-6

Ranking: No. 6 West

How they got here: beat Salina South 75-61; beat Valley Center 56-38

Titles: 4 (2012)

State appearance: 24th

State record: 26-21

Points Per Game: 58.6

Points Allowed Per Game: 51.5

BASEHOR-LINWOOD VS. ANDOVER CENTRAL, 6:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY

BASEHOR-LINWOOD

Coach: Mike McBride

Record: 20-2

Ranking: No. 1 West

How they got here: beat KC Turner 70-40; beat Shawnee Heights 52-42

Titles (most recent): 2 (2012)

State appearance: 9th

State record: 13-7

Points Per Game: 68.5

Points Allowed Per Game: 52.2

ANDOVER CENTRAL

Coach: Jesse Herrmann

Record: 14-8

Ranking: No. 8 West

How they got here: beat Maize 63-50; beat Bishop Carroll 61-59

Titles (most recent): 1 (2019)

State appearance: 12th

State record: 12-13

Points Per Game: 57.4

Points Allowed Per Game: 51.6

HAYS VS. TOPEKA HIGHLAND, 8:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY

HAYS

Coach: Alex Hutchins

Record: 16-6

Ranking: No. 5 West

How they got here: beat Arkansas City 42-26; beat Great Bend 43-36

Titles (most recent): 1 (1944)

State appearance: 20th

State record: 12-20

Points Per Game: 54.1

Points Allowed Per Game: 46.3

TOPEKA HIGHLAND PARK

Coach: Mike Williams

Record: 14-7

Ranking: No. 3 East

How they got here: beat Leavenworth 43-38; St. Thomas Aquinas 51-50

Titles (most recent): 6 (2009)

State appearance: 32nd

State record: 39-26

Points Per Game: 54.4

Points Allowed Per Game: 50.2

FULL SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 11

No. 1 Andover (22-0) vs. No. 8 Blue Valley Southwest (9-13), 3 p.m.

No. 4 DeSoto (16-6) vs. No. 5 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (16-6), 4:45 p.m.

No. 2 Basehor-Linwood (20-2) vs. No. 7 Andover Central (14-8), 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Hays (16-6) vs. Topeka-Highland Park (15-7), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Andover-BV Southwest winner vs. DeSoto-Kapaun winner, 4:45 p.m.

Besehor-Linwood-Andover Central winner vs. Hays-Highland Park winner, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Third Place Game, 2 p.m.

Championship Game, 6:15 p.m.