WICHITA — When there's a 'Rome, there's a way and Jerome Washington found a way on Friday night.



Washington drained a game-winning three-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining to take down previously undefeated Bishop Carroll 61-59 in the Class 5A sub-state championship on Friday night.



It was a play that Head Coach Jesse Herrmann didn't draw up in his white board. It was supposed to be a screen pass to Xavier Bell but he was not able to get open.



Nine seconds with no timeouts left, Washington, who had the hot hands in three-pointers, took the ball himself and shot from the top of the key stunning the Bishop Carroll crowd.



"Coach told me after the rebound to set a pick for X [Xavier Bell], slip it, but X was covered," Washington said after the game. “(He) kicked it out to me and pull it. It went through. A lot of emotions went through. I can't tell you exactly how to explain it."



Before the last play, Andover Central (14-8) was down 57-52 with a minute left. The Jaguars needed to make some quick plays and a little bit of luck to pull this one out. Bell made a three-pointer to keep it a closer game.



Matthew Macy made a defensive steal and made a quick bucket while being fouled which put him at the line, where he added one more shot to make it one-point game.



The Jags fouled Enrique Lankford, who finished the night with 17 points, and put him at the line, where he missed his free-throw, setting up the game-winner for Washington.



"Coach told us to keep our heads up no matter what happens and that's what we did. We pulled it out," Washington said. "I couldn't have done it without my teammates. They are the ones who keeps finding me on the three-point line and my shots were falling. It helped us out."



Bell, a Drexler signee, was the top performer for the Jags with 32 points. Washington finished the night with 19 points and knocked four three-pointers the whole game.



"’Rome is a great player and tonight he was making it," Herrmann said. "When he is making 3s. he's tough to guard because he is so versatile. That was huge for us tonight. we needed all of our parts to do their job tonight and for the most part we did."



Bishop Carroll ends its season with 21-1 record. The Golden Eagles will six seniors, including their double-double machine, Tanner Mans, who finished the night 16 points.



For Andover Central, they opened up the season preseason No. 1. However, losses to McPherson and a 68-46 loss to Bishop Carroll on Dec. 13 left the Jaguars at 3-5 to start the season.



It all changed when the team went to Chanute for their annual tournament. The team bonded and the season has changed for the Jags. Since then they have won 11 of the last 14 games and are now one step closer to winning back-to-back state title.



"These guys are used to winning, and the way we started this year would've been easy to kind of check it in but we haven't," Herrmann said.



And. Cen – 16; 15; 15; 15 – 61



Bish. Car. – 14; 22; 11; 12 – 59



Bishop Carroll: Littlejohn 18, Lankford 17, Mans 16, Reid 6, Larkin 2



Andover Central: Bell 32, Washington 19, Macy 3, Clevenger 3, Stupka 2, Wilson 2