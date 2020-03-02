Butler led from the opening tip and they will take on the opportunity to win back-to-back Region Championships with the 70-65 win over Seward County on Monday afternoon. Here are some numbers that stood out in their win.

2

The amount of people who scored in double figures in the win over Seward County. Camielle Downs (19) and Tamara Nard (22) combined for 41 of Butler’s 70 points.

1

Butler hit one three all game long, finishing 1-of-16 from three but it didn’t matter. Butler made Seward pay in other ways, such as getting to the free throw line and in the rebounding department.

14

The difference in turnovers from their first meeting with Seward County. Butler turned it over 33 times the first time around and it resulted in a 3-point loss. In their win over the Lady Saints, Butler turned it over only 19 times.

36

The Grizzlies pounded the paint, scoring 36 points in the paint. They used their game plan to their best ability, and it showed. They used Tamara Nard over and over, helping themselves to owning the paint all night.

51

The Grizzlies had 51 rebounds on the afternoon. It is the seventh time the Grizzlies had at least 50 rebounds. Butler is 28-1 since the 2014-15 season when they have at least 50 rebounds. That one loss? The 80-78 loss at Garden City on Jan. 20.

1997

The last time the men’s and women’s team both made the Region Championship Game in the same year.

6

Butler has now won six straight games at the Region VI Tournament. Their last loss came on March 5, 2018, almost a full two years ago.