A big-time second half performance from the No. 25-ranked Butler Grizzlies pushed them in front of Neosho County on Sunday night at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City. Here are a few numbers on how that happened.

2

The amount of points allowed to Jae-Min Yang in the second half. Yang destroyed Butler in the first half. He was 6-of-8 for 15 points and really made the Grizzlies pay when he was able to penetrate.

1

Corbett Kimberlain was unconscious against Pratt. He hit 9-of-10 from deep. That’s not a typo. He was unbelievable. How unbelievable? So unbelievable that he couldn’t do it twice. Kimberlain went 1-of-2 in the BUCO win over Neosho.

85.7

The free throw percentage for Butler in the second half. The fourth best free throw shooting team in the NJCAA kept their averages pretty high on Sunday night. They did what they do best and made their shots.

8

Butler out-rebounded the Panthers by eight and limited them to only eight offensive rebounds. The eight boards might seem like a lot but four of the five second half offensive boards came late in the game when it was decided.

3

Neosho hit 18 three-pointers in their win over Pratt to advance to Dodge City. The Grizzlies limited Neosho to 3-of-19 on the evening. They did it by running shooters off the line and playing solid defense.

25

Bench points for Butler. While the bench only went three deep, two of the three went 7-of-14 and scored 25 points. Juwan White scored 14 points and had three steals. Tracy Jones had 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting, eight rebounds and went 5-of-5 from the charity stripe.

19

Butler forced 19 turnovers and turned that into 17 fast break points. One was a thunderous jam from Shawn Hopkins in the second half. It was the exclamation point on a comeback that saw Butler down in the first half.

17

Butler’s winning margin over the Panthers on Sunday night. Two wins to go.