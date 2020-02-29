WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder snapped a four-game losing streak by stopping ECHL Mountain Division leader Allen 6-1 Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita jumped out 4-0 in the first period.

Jason Salvaggio scored a goal with three assists. Fabrizio scored a goal with two assists. Spencer Dorowiz, Patrik Parkkonen and Billy Exell each scored a goal with an assist. Ostap Safin added a goal. Mitch Gillam had 32 saves.

Alex Breton scored for Allen. Josh Lammon had an assist. Andrew Shortridge had 16 saves on 18 shots. Jake Paterson had nine saves on 13 shots.

Allen still holds a seven-point lead over Utah in the ECHL Mountain Division at 37-13-6-2. Wichita improves to 22-28-8-0 and moves into a tie for seventh place eight points behind fourth-place Utah. The top four teams in the division advance to the playoffs. Wichita has 14 games remaining.

Wichita plays Saturday at Allen.

THUNDER ADDITIONS — Wichita signed forward Chris Gerrie and and defenseman Kyle Pouncy.

Gerrie is a rookie who just finished play at Mount Royal University of the Canadian West University Athletic Association. In 68 games over three seasons, Gerrie scored 19 goals with 27 assists. As a senior, the team reached the CWUAA quarterfinals, finishing 19-12-1 overall.

He played one year with Michigan Tech of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, scoring three goals with six assists in 31 games. The Huskies reached the NCAA Regionals and won the WCHA post-season tournament.

Pouncy played four years at NCAA Division III Northland College, scoring 17 goals with 40 assists in 100 games. He helped lead Northland to the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs his junior and freshman seasons.