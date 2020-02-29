The Butler Grizzlies knocked off eight-seeded Neosho County on Saturday afternoon to advance to the Region VI semifinals on Tuesday. Here are some numbers that led to that win.

9

The Grizzlies had nine blocks on Saturday against Neosho, with six different players finding their way into the box score. Tamara Nard had three to lead Butler.

15.9

The Grizzlies defense was on point. They held one of the highest volume shooting teams in the nation to only 15.9 percent from beyond the three-point line. It is their second worst three-point shooter performance of the season.

17

Speaking of threes: Butler held the Lady Panthers without a three for almost two full quarters. Neosho County went 18 minutes and 4 seconds without making a three, missing 17 consecutive attempts.

36

The Fighting Helmers didn’t let up until Butler led by 36. Their largest lead grew to 36 before he called off the dogs. It’s one of Butler’s largest leads in the Jayhawk this season. You have to go back to their big win over Allen to match it.

2

Butler’s second straight season to advance into the Region VI semifinals. They won the whole tournament last year, advancing to the National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas. They put themselves in a good position to return.

20

Butler’s offense was on fire. They dropped at least 20 in every quarter against Neosho County. It’s the third time this season the Grizzlies have done that.

88

It’s the fifth time this season the Grizzlies have scored at least 88 points. It’s the first time since scoring 92 against Allen on Jan. 15.

17… again

Butelr has won 17 consecutive games over Neosho County dating back to November 2009.

5

The Grizzlies now have won straight Region VI games.