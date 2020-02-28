WINFIELD — A Jaylon Scott blocked shot at the buzzer preserved a 67-66 win for the Bethel College men’s basketball team against 25th-ranked (NAIA Division II) Southwestern in the quarterfinals of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference post-season tournament in Winfield.

Bethel advances to the semifinals for the first time since 2005, a 76-74 overtime win over Southwestern. Bethel’s last playoff win was 75-63 over Tabor in the play-in game in 2010.

The Threshers trailed by 10 in the first half, but cut it to one at the half, 37-36.

Bethel pulled out to a nine-point lead midway in the second half. Southwestern tied the game 61-61 with 4:03 to play.

The Threshers regained the lead for good on a Terrell Marshall shot with 3:12 to play. The next score was a pair of Dakota Foster free throws with 19 seconds remaining. Andrew Hamm replied for Southwestern six seconds later.

The Moundbuilders had a chance to score after a missed BC free throw with six seconds to play, but Scott blocked the shot.

Poe Bryant led Bethel with 18 points, followed by Marshall with 16 and Foster with 12.

Goeff Salas and Noah Webster each scored 13 points for Southwestern, Hamm scored 12. Troy Baker had 11 rebounds.

Southwestern had 19 turnovers. Bethel scored 17 points off turnovers and allowed just five.

Southwestern is 23-8 and on the bubble for an NAIA Division II national berth. Bethel wins two out of the three meetings between the two teams.

Bethel is 20-11, reaching the 20-win plateau for the first time since before 2004.

The Threshers play at Oklahoma Wesleyan at 7 p.m. Saturday in Bartlesville, Okla. The Eagles advanced to the semifinals with a 98-60 win over Friends. Bethel and OWU split in the regular season.

BETHEL (20-11) — Poe Bryant 5-10 6-9 18, Dakota Foster 5-6 2-2 12, Terrell Marshall 7-14 2-6 16, Jalal Gondal 0-0 0-0 0, Jaylon Scott 0-6 0-0 0, Greg White 1-2 0-0 2, Clifford Byrd II 2-7 1-3 5, Tavaughn Flowers 3-6 0-0 7, Garrett White 3-11 0-1 7. Totals 26-62 11-21 67.

SOUTHWESTERN (23-8) — Andrew Hamm 2-10 7-7 12, Troy Baker 2-4 0-0 5, Jarehn White 3-5 0-0 8, Ahmad Pratt 2-5 0-0 5, Quintin Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Webster 5-10 3-4 13, Lorenzo Martinez 2-2 0-1 4, Geoff Salas 4-11 2-2 13, De'Rias Johnson 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 23-52 12-14 66.

Bethel;36;31;—67

S-western;37;29;—66

Total fouls — BC 17, SC 21. Technical fouls — BC: Flowers 8:59-2h. Fouled out — BC: Bryant. SC: Salas. 3-point shooting — BC 4-19 (Bryant 2-5, Marshall 0-4, Scott 0-2, Gr.White 0-1, Byrd II 0-1, Flowers 1-2, Ga.White 1-4), SC 8-21 (Hamm 1-3, Baker 1-2, J.White 2-4, Pratt 1-2, Salas 3-8, Johnson 0-2). Rebounds — BC 33 (Bryant 8, Scott 8), SC 39 (Baker 11). Assists — BC 5 (Byrd II 2), SC 11 (Baker 4). Turnovers — BC 10 (Marshall 3), SC 19 (Hamm 5). Blocked shots — BC 2 (Bryant 1, Scott 1), SC 6 (Baker 4). Steals — BC 10 (Gr.White 3), SC 7 (Baker 2, J.White 2, Johnson 2).