ANDOVER, KANSAS – They say high school kids talk too much. When it comes to sports, that’s not always a bad thing.

The third-ranked Andover Central Jaguars used communication and a dominate three-point shooting performance to beat city rival 75-38 on Tuesday night inside Andover Central High School.

"It’s big for us," Junior Bailey Wilborn said. "We communicate and that allowed us to play and get the momentum."

The 75 points are a season high for the Jaguars and it is the most points scored for Andover Central since beating Maize South 79-58 in Feb. 2016. The school record is 86 on done twice, both against Arkansas City.

Central improves to 18-1 on the year

With the full court trap that head coach Stana Jefferson has the Jaguars running, communication became key as Central jumped out to a 13-0 lead before mom and dad could settle into their seats.

The Big three for Central punished the Trojans early and often. Bailey Wilborn hit two threes and freshman Maddi Amekporfor hit two threes to get the game started.

Wilborn hit six threes in the first half, fueling the Jaguars big-time offense, and by halftime, Wilborn was outscoring the Trojans 20-18.

"My teammates do a good job of getting me in the right position," Wilborn said.

They reached their first 20-point lead with when Brittany Harshaw hit a three from the right wing in the first half and held a 45-18 lead at the break.

Wilborn hit a step back three over Andover’s Mallory Woolston in the third and Harshaw hit a couple of threes of her own as the Jaguars remained in complete control.

The Jaguars hit 16 threes on the night, leading to their massive 42-point advantage with 6:15 to go in the game.

Wilborn led the Jaguars in scoring with 23 points on the night. Harshaw had 22 points.

Ellie Stearns hit three 3s in the second half to finish with nine points. Amekprofor had 12 for the the Jaguars.

Woolston hit five 3-pointers to lead Andover with 17 points. Emma Cunningham finished eight nine points.

Next, Central will host Salina Central on Thursday, Feb. 28 on Senior night inside Andover Central High. It’s a bit of a rematch against the Mustangs as they eliminated Andover Central in last year’s playoffs.

"It’s a big game for us," Wilborn said. "We’ll be ready."

Central -- 22; 23; 22; 8 -- 75

Andover -- 8; 10; 11; 9 -- 38

Central: Wilborn 23, Harshaw 22, Amekporfor 12, Stearns 9, Newfarmer 4, Reimer 3, Boline 2

Andover: Woolston 17, Cunningham 9, Forney 8 Eby 4