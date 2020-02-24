ROSALIA, KANSAS – Lauren Donner hit three threes in the opening frame and the Flinthills Lady Mustangs won their opening playoff game 49-31 over the Peabody-Burns Lady Warriors on Monday night.

The Lady Mustangs improve to 10-11 on the season and get their first playoff win since the 2017-18 season when they beat the same Peabody team.

Flinthills has now won three straight and four of their last five games, with a slip up against South Haven. It is a nice counter to their four-game losing streak that happened Jan. 25-Feb. 7.

"We’re playing as a team right now," Flinthills head coach Monty Melugin said. "We’re a pretty good defensive team."

They never trailed and used their defense that suffocated Peabody all night long. After the Lady Mustangs cut the Flinthills lead to 12-10 late into the first quarter, Flinthills went into lockdown mode. They held Peabody-Burns without a bucket for the last 7:28 of the first half and the 2:46 of the second half. Over the next 10 minutes, Flinthills outscored Peabody 14-0.

Sarah Sorum had a big block in the second half as the Lady Warriors were trying to attack the basket and had pulled down their own rebound and had gone back up. However, it was Sorum’s strong defense that once again denied an opportunity at scoring.

Peabody’s Ann Eldridge hit a long two-point jumper to end the scoreless streak at the 5:14 mark, with Flinthills leading 26-12.

After a quick 5-2 burst by Peabody, Morgan Holcomb had a layup and Flinthills regained the momentum. They pushed their lead to 35-15 with 40 seconds remaining in the third on a three-pointer by Riggin Carney.

"Riggin is playing out of her mind," Donner said. "She really gets us the ball and make things happen."

Riggin and the Lady Mustangs had 15 assists in the win on Monday night.

A quick 6-0 by Peabody cut the deficit back down to 18 with 5:17 to go but a Sorum three put the Lady Mustangs up by 21 once again.

Donner finished with 16 points and Sorum had nine as did Lyndee Martin for the Lady Mustangs.

Anna Eldridge led Peabody with 17 points.

Flinthills will get a crack at Berean Academy on Friday, Feb. 28 at Berean Academy.

"They’re a tough team," Donner said. "We’ll have to continue to play defense."

Peabody 10; 0; 8; 13 - 31

Flinthills 16; 8; 14; 11 - 49

PB: Eldridge 17, Davis 5, Winter 4, Goosen 4, Eden 1

FH: Donner 16, Martin 9, Sorum 9, Holcomb 6, Carney 3, Totty 2, Hinnen 2, Thomas 2