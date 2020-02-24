ROSALIA, KANSAS – Issac Bugner missed his own three. It felt like it happened a hundred times throughout the first half but he didn’t quit. Bugner chased down his own miss between two defenders and drove to the lane for the layup.

The hustle play led to more hustle plays. Freshman Hunter Lowmaster then stole the inbounds pass and went in for the easy layup, forcing Peabody-Burns head coach Bob Kyle to call a timeout.

The Flinthills Mustangs parlayed this hustle into a game that a double-digit come from behind win 34-33 over Peabody-Burns on Monday night.

“I just didn’t want to go out like that,” Bugner said.

The Mustangs trailed by as many as 15 in the first half had missed so many free throws and easy shots but it was the hustle of Bugner that changed the game.

Flinthills would go on a 16-2 run over a five-minute span that brought Flinthills back into the game.

By the time the halftime horn sounded, the Mustangs had trimmed the deficit to 35-32.

Peabody held the lead with 2:48 go in the third quarter when Lowmaster cut to the rim for the layup and cutting the deficit to only two.

After a technical foul on Peabody’s Rocco Weerts, Bugner hit 3-of-4 free throws to give Flinthills their first lead since it was 8-7. Then, freshman Nate Becker hit back-to-back threes to start the fourth quarter, giving Flinthills the 54-50 lead with 7:20 left in regulation.

The hustle of Flinthills never stopped. The battled and battled as Becker hit back-to-back threes to give Flinthills a 62-56 lead with 5:32 remaining.

“Earlier in the season, we were all about ‘me’,” Bugner said. “Tonight, we were about the ‘we’.”

Bugner hit a three-pointer that felt like a nail in the coffin. Flinthills found a stop at the other end and followed it up with a Kedryn Morse free throw to put the Mustangs up 66-60 with 3:22 remaining.

Bugner finished with 15 points

Levi Brown’s layup with 1:41 remaining put the Mustangs up by 10 and secured the game.

Flinthills wins their first game since Jan. 31 and improves to 6-15 on the season, ending their seven-game losing streak.

Lowmaster finished with 23 points to lead the Mustangs.

With the win, Flinthills ends their 7-game losing streak and will get their shot at Class 1A’s No. 2 team, Berean Academy. The Warriors are 20-0 heading into the Class 1A regionals.

“That’s it,” Bugner said. “We want to shock the world.”

Peabody 21; 14; 15; 17 – 67

Flinthills 10; 22; 16; 33 – 81

PB: Scott 16, Reynolds 16, Weerts 12, Vancuren 10, Parks 5, Caldwell 4, Laney 3, Wedd 1

FH: Lowmaster 23, Becker 19, Brown 16, Bugner 15, Morse 7, Wight 1