BASKETBALL
High school girls box scores
RESULTS FRIDAY
BURLINGTON 48, OSAWATOMIE 37
Burlington;13;14;10;11;—;48
Osawatomie;9;6;4;18;—;37
Burlington — Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Fejfar 0 2-3 2, Meats 1 0-0 2, Watkins 1 4-4 6, Doebele 4 3-3 11, Young 3 (1) 2-2 9, Coursen 1 0-0 2, Hess 5 2-6 12, Dunn 1 0-0 2.
Osawatomie — Legasse 4 (3) 2-3 13, Booe 2 (2) 0-0 6, Johnson 1 (1) 2-2 5, Ballou 2 4-4 8, McGinnis 1 2-2 4, Johnson 0 1-2 1.
CAIR PARAVEL 41, BLUE RIDGE 25
Blue Ridge;9;11;3;2;—;25
Cair Paravel;13;2;14;12;—;41
Blue Ridge — Rowland 4 (1) 1-2 10, Smith 2 2-6 6, Williams 3 (2) 1-2 9.
Cair Paravel — Barkley 7 (2) 0-0 16, Ma. Smith 2 (1) 1-2 6, Drum 0 0-2 0, Pridgett 2 0-2 4, Cleverdon 6 0-0 12, Mo. Smith 1 1-2 3.
CENTRAL HEIGHTS 51, MDCV 16
MdCV;5;5;2;4;—;16
Central Heights;18;14;14;5;—;51
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Cormode 2 (1) 2-4 7, Moore 0 1-2 1, McCurdy 0 0-2 0, Parker 0 1-3 1, Flatin 0 1-2 1, McGowin 3 0-0 6.
Central Heights — Riemer 1 0-0 2, Brown 12 3-3 27, Meyer 1 0-2 2, Brockus 2 (1) 0-2 5, Compton 3 (1) 0-2 7, Higbie 1 1-3 3, Froggatte 1 0-0 2, Chrisjohn 1 1-2 3.
CHAPMAN 51, MARYSVILLE 39
Chapman;6;16;17;12;—;51
Marysville;3;17;11;8;—;39
Chapman — Mc. Kirkpatrick 3 4-6 10, Adams 4 (2) 6-10 16, Suther 3 (1) 0-1 7, Bledsoe 3 4-7 10, Ma. Kirkpatrick 4 0-1 8.
Marysville — Peschel 2 (1) 2-2 7, Wheeler 0 0-1 0, Bartles 6 4-7 16, Roever 2 (2) 2-4 8, Ronnebaum 1 0-1 2, Dressman 2 2-2 6.
CHASE COUNTY 44, CENTRE 35
Chase County;13;13;6;12;—;44
Centre;12;9;0;14;—;35
Chase County — Simpson 5 2-3 12, Tubach 0 1-2 1, Hinkson 3 (1) 0-0 7, Vandegrift 2 1-1 5, Higgs 3 6-6 12, Schroer 2 3-3 7.
Centre — Casey 0 1-2 1, A. Espinoza 3 (3) 0-5 9, L. Espinoza 2 0-0 4, Deines 0 2-2 2, Hett 7 (4) 1-1 19.
CLAY CENTER 55, ABILENE 25
Abilene;6;7;4;8;—;25
Clay Center;17;12;20;6;—;55
Abilene — Holmes 2 (1) 4-6 9, Vopat 1 (1) 0-0 3, Lillard 1 1-4 3, Hayes 4 (1) 1-3 10.
Clay Center — Siebold 5 (1) 0-0 11, Liby 4 (4) 0-0 12, Crimmins 1 0-0 2, Henry 1 0-0 2, Bloomdahl 1 0-0 2, Hammel 2 (1) 3-4 8, Edwards 7 4-4 8.
CORNERSTONE 60, GRANDVIEW 38
Grandview;8’17;2;11;—;38
Cornerstone;17;12;16;16;—;60
Grandview Christian — Young 2 (1) 1-4 6, Cohen 8 4-8 20, Nunez 4 0-0 8, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Carruth 1 0-0 2.
Cornerstone — Poage 2 0-0 4, Mullen 4 2-2 10, Holloway 9 3-3 19, Martin 2 0-0 4, Kramer 8 5-6 21, Cobler 1 0-0 2.
HORTON 47, ATCHISON COUNTY 28
Atchison County;9;5;3;11;—;28
Horton;15;8;11;13;—;47
Atchison County — Nitz 1 (1) 0-0 3, M. Pitts 3 (1) 1-4 8, Wallisch 2 0-0 4, Schletzbaum 3 (1) 6-9 13.
Horton — Soto 5 6-9 16, McAfee 1 (1) 0-0 3, Randall 6 0-0 12, Smith 3 (1) 0-0 7, Lockwood 2 2-2 6, Bruning 0 3-9 3.
JEFFERSON WEST 38, HIAWATHA 26
Hiawatha;0;10;3;13;—;26
Jefferson West;11;5;6;16;—;38
Hiawatha — Leupold 0 0-1 0, Pierce 1 1-3 3, Lindstrom 2 (1) 0-1 5, Diller 2 (1) 0-0 5, Lierz 2 2-4 6, S. Madsen 2 0-0 4, K. Madsen 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Jefferson West — M. Roenne 4 2-7 10, Young 1 0-0 2, Kr. Biltoft 2 (1) 7-8 12, Ki. Biltoft 0 0-1 0, N. Roenne 1 5-6 7, Kahler 2 (1) 2-2 7.
LEBO 50, SOUTHERN COFFEY 33
Southern Coffey;13;5;2;13;—;33
Lebo;13;10;7;20;—;50
Southern Coffey — Snovelle 0 0-2 0, Mattheis 1 0-2 2, Johnson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Walters 2 (1) 0-2 5, Hall 0 0-3 0, Copeland 2 (2) 0-0 6, Weers 3 1-6 7, Ohl 3 2-2 8, Lather 1 0-0 2.
Lebo — Peek 2 3-5 7, Charboneau 1- 1-2 3, Jones 3 5-6 11, Reeves 1 0-0 2, Schrader 2 0-0 4, Tackitt 2 (2) 0-0 6, Moore 5 (3) 4-6 17.
LYNDON 35, MADISON 25
Lyndon;9;12;4;100;35
Madison;3;4;15;3;—;25
Lyndon — Addleman 2 11-18 15, Easter 4 1-2 9, Criqui 1 4-6 6, Ramey 1 (1) 0-0 3, Sturdy 1 0-0 2, Fischer 0 0-2 0.
Madison — Farrow 3 (2) 2-2 10, Williams 3 (2) 0-0 8, Luthi 3 0-0 6, Freund 0 1-2 1.
MAUR HILL 42, VALLEY FALLS 30
Valley Falls;11;6;3;10;—;30
Maur Hill;7;13;10;12;—;42
Valley Falls — Seymour 1 (1) 0-0 3, Darveaux 3 (2) 1-1 9, Henson 1 0-0 2, Nellis 1 (1) 0-0 3, Yates 3 (3) 0-0 9, Correll 1 2-4 4.
Maur Hill — Dulac 4 (1) 0-0 9, Stec 4 (4) 0-0 12, Mason 1 1-4 3, Kocour 1 0-0 2, Folsom 5 3-4 13, Domann 1 1-4 3.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 54, HOLTON 39
Nemaha Central;17;11;13;13;—;54
Holton;13;7;7;12;—;39
Nemaha Central — Corby 2 0-0 4, Kramer 9 (4) 3-3 25, Elder 8 0-1 16, K. Lortscher 4 (1) 0-0 9.
Holton — Haussler 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hickman 3 (1) 0-0 7, Tanking 5 (1) 3-3 14, Patch 5 1-1 11, Moore 1 2-4 4.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 52, HARTFORD 35
Northern Heights;11;13;15;13;—;52
Hartford;7;10;11;7;—;35
Northern Heights — Massey 6 0-0 12, Brecheisen 2 0-0 4, French 2 0-0 4, Smart 6 (2) 0-1 14, Boyce 3 0-0 6, Barnett 5 2-5 12.
Hartford — B. Darbyshire 3 2-2 8, Kelley 4 1-2 9, Heathman 0 1-2 1, Breshears 1 (1) 3-4 6, R. Darbyshire 4 1-3 9, Sapp 1 0-0 2.
OLPE 76, REMINGTON 29
Olpe;27;25;17;7;—;76
Remington;7;10;10;2;—;29
Olpe — M. Smith 3 0-0 6, Steffes 0 0-2 0, Davis 6 (2) 4-5 18, Heins 5 (1) 2-2 13, Bishop 7 (2) 2-2 18, Fisher 5 (4) 0-0 14, Clark 2 1-2 5, L. Broyles 1 0-0 2.
Remington — Wedel 2 (2) 0-0 6, Henley 0 1-2 1, A. Entz 2 0-3 4, Hays 2 (2) 0-0 6, Ingalsbe 2 (1) 3-4 8, L. Entz 1 0-0 2, VanZelfeden 1 0-0 2.
OSKALOOSA 59, MCLOUTH 22
McLouth;9;2;10;1;—;22
Oskaloosa;17;13;18;11;—;59
McLouth — Holwick 2 (1) 1-2 6, Jolley 4 (1) 0-0 9, Pope 2 (1) 1-2 6, Lackey 0 1-4 1.
Oskaloosa — Reg. Curry 5 3-7 13, Ree. Curry 3 1-2 7, Pfau 6 6-9 18, Rockhold 5 5-5 15, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Kesinger 2 0-0 4.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 58, RIVERSIDE 28
Riverside;3;11;7;7;—;28
Perry-Lecompton;12;18;13;15;—;58
Riverside — Jones 0 1-2 1, Murphy 1 (1) 2-5 5, En. Byrd 1 1-2 3, Eu. Byrd 1 0-2 2, L. O’Grady 1 3-4 5, M. O’Grady 1 2-2 4, Miller 3 2-3 8.
Perry-Lecompton — Ball 6 (2) 6-8 20, Paramore 1 0-0 2, J. Keller 4 (1) 3-4 12, C. Keller 3 (20 0-0 8, Metcalfe 0 2-2 2, Baker 4 4-4 12, Daniels 1 0-0 2.
RILEY COUNTY 45, ROSSVILLE 25
Riley County;12;3;15;15;—;45
Rossville;3;5;10;7;—;25
Riley County — Rignell 1 1-2 3, Brummett 2 3-5 7, Thomson 2 (1) 0-0 5, K. McGuire 2 1-2 5, Sharp 1 0-0 2, Kulp 0 0-1 0, Burton 4 5-6 13, Ricketts 4 2-4 10.
Rossville — Streit 3 (3) 0-0 9, Bergstresser 1 0-0 2, Rabe 0 1-2 1, Morelli 3 0-0 6, Rodehorst 3 (1) 0-0 7, Gillum 0 0-2 0.
ROCK CREEK 46, SILVER LAKE 35
Silver Lake’8;7;13;7;—;35
Rock Creek;6;9;14;17;—;46
Silver Lake — Farmer 4 (3) 0-0 11, Burkhardt 4 (2) 1-2 11, Lindstrom 1 (1) 3-6 6, Ross 2 2-3 6, VandeVelde 0 1-3 1.
Rock Creek — DeWeese 3 2-8 8, Goehring 1 (1) 2-2 5, E. Gill 1 1-4 3, Matzke 0 0-2 0, L. Gill 3 (1) 2-4 9, Gehl 8 5-8 21.
RURAL VISTA 61, MISSION VALLEY 31
Rural Vista;14;13;21;13;—;61
Mission Valley;9;11;8;3;—;31
Rural Vista — A. Brockmeier 1 (1) 2-3 5, Johnson 3 (1) 0-0 7, Jacobson 2 (2) 0-0 6, Riedy 4 (2) 2-5 12, Sly 3 4-4 10, M. Brockmeier 3 (1) 0-0 7, H. Brockmeier 3 5-7 11, Acres 1 1-2 3.
Mission Valley — M. Deters 4 (1) 2-3 11, Halupa 2 (2) 1-2 7, P. Martin 1 0-0 2, Calvaruzo 1 (1) 0-0 3, H. Martin 3 (2) 0-4 8.
SABETHA 62, ROYAL VALLEY 31
Sabetha;13;13;17;19;—;62
Royal Valley;11;3;13;4;—;31
Sabetha — Hughes 3 (3) 0-0 9, K. Schuette 3 (2) 1-2 9, M. Schuette 3 (1) 0-0 7, Wessel 1 0-0 2, H. Wertenberger 4 3-6 11, Krebs 0 0-1 0, Renyer 6 3-4 15, Michael 4 1-1 9.
Royal Valley — Michael 3 (3) 0-0 9, Saia 0 2-3 2, Bryan 3 (3) 0-1 9, Albright 1 0-0 2, Price 0 2-2 2, Williamson 3 (1) 0-1 7.
WABAUNSEE 61, HERINGTON 48
Herington;0;10;16;13;—;48
Wabaunsee;16;21;13;11;—;61
Herington — Kremeier 7 (5) 4-4 23, Becker 2 (2) 0-0 6, Rutschman 1 1-2 3, Swader 0 1-2 1, Roe 6 3-5 15.
Wabaunsee — Hutley 6 (4) 2-2 18, Schreiner 3 (2) 5-5 13, Barber 2 3 0-1 6, K. Hafenstine 2 0-0 4, A. Hafenstine 1 0-0 2, Wertzberger 1 0-1 2, Strait 4 0-0 8, Schutter 4 0-2 8.
WELLSVILE 38, SANTA FE TRAIL 25
Wellsville;18;9;8;3;—;38
Santa Fe Trail;4;9;6;6;—;25
Wellsville — Aamold 6 (2) 2-2 16, Pearson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Troutman 3 1-2 7, McDaniel 0 0-2 0, Ball 5 2-2 12.
Santa Fe Trail — Mead 1 1-2 3, Banks 0 1-2 1, Stone 5 (3) 0-0 13, Whitaker 2 (1) 3-4 8.
High school boys box scores
RESULTS FRIDAY
ABILENE 59, CLAY CENTER 30
Abilene;10;14;16;19;—;59
Clay Center;8;5;9;8;—;30
Abilene — Coup 1 0-0 2, McVan 3 (2) 0-0 8, Bryson 4 (1) 0-1 9, Beetch 5 6-6 16, Becker 6 2-2 14, Davis 2 0-0 4, Heints 2 0-0 4, Anderson 1 0-0 2.
Clay Center — Floersch 1 (1) 0-0 3, Glavan 0 0-2 0, Glaves 0 1-2 1, Pfizenmaier 1 1-2 3, Frederick 3 (2) 0-0 8, Williams 3 (2) 1-2 9, DeMars 0 2-2 2, Rosenow 1 0-0 2, Siebold 1 0-0 2.
ATCHISON COUNTY 47, HORTON 33
Atchison County;8;13;15;11;—;47
Horton;4;8;8;13;—;33
Atchison County — Courter 2 2-2 6, Hawk 4 4-8 12, Smith 3 3-6 9, Caudle 2 1-2 5, Hetherington 3 3-4 9, Wilson 2 (1) 1-5 6.
Horton — Waser 1 1-2 3, Isaacs 1 0-0 2, Gamino 5 0-0 10, Keo 3 (3) 0-0 9, Matthias 0 1-3 1, Lockwood 2 4-4 8.
BURLINGTON 74, OSAWATOMIE 64
Burlington;15;17;21;21;—;74
Osawatomie;16;9;17;22;—;64
Burlington — Bahr 6 0-0 12, Brown 3 (1) 1-2 8, Haselhuhn 3 0-4 6, Sloyer 1 0-2 2, N. Smith 2 3-6 7, Hegwald 3 1-2 7, Payer 3 (1) 8-10 15, Meats 5 (2) 5-9 17.
Osawatomie — Smith 2 1-2 5, Pursley 2 (2) 2-3 8, Cole 3 (2) 2-6 10, Timblin 7 1-3 15, Carver 3 5-7 11, Fields 1 0-0 2, Jones 6 1-2 13.
CENTRAL HEIGHTS 66, MDCV 40
MdCV;17;3;10;10;—;40
Central Heights;21;17;15;13;—;66
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Reed 0 1-2 1, Lingenfelter 1 0-0 2, Lacey 2 4-8 8, Vanderpool 1 (1) 4-4 7, Holloway 5 4-4 14, Duncan 1 2-2 4, Woodson 1 2-4 4.
Central Heights — Crawford 6 (5) 1-2 18, Cannady 2 (2) 0-2 6, Compton 1 0-0 2, Bowker 6 (3) 2-4 17, Burson 0 3-4 3, Bones 1 (1) 0-0 3, Smith 1 1-1 3, Coffman 7 0-1 14.
CHASE COUNTY 57, CENTRE 50 OT
Chase County;13;8;7;16;13;—;57
Centre;13;14;8;9;6;—;50
Chase County — Holloway 3 (3) 4-6 13, Ybarra 0 1-2 1, Gilbreath 2 0-0 4, Johnson 3 (3) 0-0 9, O. Eidman 6 7-13 19, Schroer 2 0-0 4, W. Reyer 2 3-4 7.
Centre — Hird 1 1-2 3, Smith 3 0-0 6, Svoboda 3 3-7 9, Stika 4 (4) 0-0 12, Methvin 4 3-4 11, Riffel 3 2-3 8, Silhan 0 1-2 1.
HIAWATHA 68, JEFFERSON WEST 61
Hiawatha;19;15;17;17;—;68
Jefferson West;16;13;18;14;—;61
Hiawatha — Moreno 4 2-2 10, Brockhoff 1 8-8 10, Lierz 7 (2) 0-3 16, Winter 1 0-0 2, Meyer 9 (3) 7-13 28, Coffelt 1 0-0 2.
Jefferson West — Neuenswander 3 (1) 6-8 13, Cruz 5 (2) 1-1 13, Clements 7 0-0 14, Broxterman 4 (20 2-4 12, Athon 4 (1) 0-1 9.
LEBO 82, SOUTHERN COFFEY 22
Southern Coffey;5;11;6;5;—;22
Lebo;23;27;19;13;—;82
Southern Coffey — Lind 1 0-0 2, Bontrager 4 2-4 10, Heslop 0 0-2 0, Gleue 1 1-4 3, Walters 3 1-4 7.
Lebo — Grimmett 4 (4) 0-0 12, Peek 0 1-2 1, Davies 1 0-0 2, Reese 2 (1) 0-0 5, Konrade 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 4 (2) 0-0 10, McEwen 10 (7) 0-0 27, Bailey 3 (1) 0-1 7, Ott 3 2-4 8, Fehr 3 0-0 6, Ferguson 1 0-0 2.
LYNDON 52, MADISON 44
Lyndon;18;14;12;8;—;52
Madison;12;7;18;7;—;44
Lyndon — Kitselman 6 (2) 4-4 18, Massey 4 (2) 3-6 13, Miller 4 (4) 0-0 12, Detwiler 3 (1) 0-0 7, Bazil 1 0-1 2.
Madison — Stutesman 6 (1) 1-3 14, Wolgram 4 (1) 2-2 11, Buettner 3 3-9 9, Harrison 2 (2) 0-0 6, Bro. Rayburn 1 0-0 2, Miser 1 0-0 2.
MARYSVILLE 63, CHAPMAN 37
Chapman;3;17;8;9;—;37
Marysville;23;14;18;8;—;63
Chapman — Vercher 0 2-2 2, Adams 1 3-5 5, Erickson 1 3-3 5, Ch. Liebau 1 1-2 3, Jenkins 1 4-4 6, Riegel 1 (1) 5-6 8, Ca. Liebau 2 (1) 0-0 5, Stroud 1 1-3 3.
Marysville — Pieschl 1 0-1 2, O’Neil 2 (2) 0-0 6, Rader 3 (3) 0-0 9, Kirkland 1 2-4 4, Nietfeld 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-1 0, Faulkner 1 0-0 2, Hawkinson 1 (1) 0-1 3, White 1 0-0 2, Denner 6 (4) 0-0 16, Schroeder 3 1-2 7, M. Holle 3 4-5 10.
MCLOUTH 53, OSKALOOSA 26
McLouth;14;17;17;5;—;53
Oskaloosa;6;8;7;5;—;26
McLouth — Willits 0 1-2 1, Pope 5 7-9 17, Forsberg 0 0-2 0, Kuglin 5 1-2 11, Begaye 0 2-2 2, Barfield 9 (2) 2-3 22.
Oskaloosa — Sharp 1 0-0 2, Willits 1 0-0 2, Freed 0 1-2 1, Bassett 3 (3) 0-2 9, Kreutzer 1 (1) 0-0 3, Thayer 0 1-2 1, Hast 2 0-0 4, Jones 2 0-0 4.
MISSION VALLEY 43, RURAL VISTA 30
Rural Vista;5;7;11;7;—;30
Mission Valley;6;8;19;10;—;43
Rural Vista — Worrell 1 0-0 2, Barger 1 0-2 2, Stilwell 1 0-0 2, Campuzano 5 (2) 0-2 12, Brito 3 (1) 5-7 12.
Mission Valley — Benortham 2 2-8 6, McGinley 1 (1) 2-2 5, Shives 1 (1) 1-2 4, Deters 2 0-1 4, Phillips 0 2-2 2, Blythe 4 2-5 10, Marcotte 4 3-4 11, Rudeen 0 1-2 1.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 34, HOLTON 31
Nemaha Central;12;5;6;11;—;34
Holton;5;6;12;8;—;31
Nemaha Central — Kramer 1 0-0 2, K. Beck 2 0-0 4, M. Beck 4 (1) 0-0 9, Ahltquist 1 0-0 2, Leonard 4 (30 3-5 14, Uphaus 1 1-2 3.
Holton — B. Mulroy 1 (1) 1-2 4, Ka. Purcell 2 1-3 5, Lierz 5 (1) 0-0 11, Prine 1 0-0 2, Holaday 2 (1) 0-0 5, Karn 1 2-2 4.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 56, HARTFORD 20
Northern Heights;30;15;9;2;—;56
Hartford;7;6;3;4;—;20
Northern Heights — Campbell 3 (2) 0-0 8, King 0 2-2 2, Ball 1 0-0 2, Heins 5 (3) 0-0 13, Heiman 5 0-0 10, Orender 3 0-0 6, Preisner 7 1-3 15.
Hartford — A. Smith 0 4-8 4, A. McDiffett 1 0-0 2, Highley 1 (1) 0-0 3, Goodman 3 1-2 7, Aye 1 0-0 2.
OLPE 57, REMINGTON 49
Olpe;15;20;6;16;—;57
Remington;9;11;11;14;—;49
Olpe — Robert 1 0-0 2, Barnard 2 (1) 2-4 7, D. Hoelting 2 5-6 7, D. Redeker 7 (2) 4-7 20, Soyez 2 1-3 5, W. Redeker 4 0-1 8, Olsson 2 2-2 6.
Remington — Entz 1 4-4 6, Cook 2 (1) 0-1 5, Martin 3 (2) 3-5 11, Scribner 4 (2) 0-1 10, Spencer 2 0-0 4, Fasnacht 1 0-1 2, Winter 2 (1) 2-2 7.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 80, RIVERSIDE 62
Riverside;10;113;13;26;—;62
Perry-Lecompton;23;17;24;16;—;80
Riverside — Davies 12 (5) 4-5 33, Byrd 2 0-1 4, Edwards 3 0-2 6, Chalfant 2 1-2 5, Dittemore 1 0-0 2, Grable 2 (2) 0-0 6, Davis 2 0-0 4, Stillman 1 0-0 2.
Perry-Lecompton — Stone 10 (1) 2-2 23, Welch 0 4-4 4, Robb 5 (5) 1-2 16, Doleman 3 3-3 9, Williams 2 3-3 7, Ball 1 0-0 2, Farmer 7 0-0 14.
PLEASANT RIDGE 57, JACKSON HEIGHTS 34
Jackson Heights;6;7;11;10;—;34
Pleasant Ridge;21;20;6;10;;57
Jackson Heights — Wareham 0 2-2 2, Bosley 3 (3) 2-2 11, Kennedy 4 2-3 10, Thompson 2 0-2 4, Wege 3 (1) 0-3 7.
Pleasant Ridge — Wohlgemuth 3 (2) 0-2 8, Adams 7 (6) 3-4 23, Gibson 4 4-4 12, Stuts 1 0-2 2, Johnston 2 0-0 4, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, VanDyke 2 (2) 0-0 6.
ROCK CREEK 65, SILVER LAKE 32
Silver Lake;4;5;11;12;—;32
Rock Creek;17;11;14;23;—;65
Silver Lake — Ka. Kaniper 1 2-2 4, Ky. Kaniper 1 4-4 6, Wyre 1 1-2 3, Womack 1 (1) 0-0 3, Johnson 3 0-1 6, Clark 2 (2) 0-0 6, Strecker 1 2-2 4.
Rock Creek — Becker 1 (1) 0-0 3, Zenger 11 5-6 27, Sturdy 1 0-0 2, Whaley 0 2-2 2, Killingsworth 4 4-6 12, Plummer 0 0-2 0, Churchman 4 1-2 9, Vinduska 4 2-2 10.
ROYAL VALLEY 63, SABETHA 43
Sabetha;11;8;14;10;—;43
Sabetha;16;16;18;13;—;63
Sabetha — Menold 1 0-0 2, Funk 1 0-0 2, Argabright 4 (2) 0-0 10, Grimm 4 2-5 10, Garber 2 0-3 4, Schmelzle 1 0-0 2, Evans 5 3-7 13.
Royal Valley — Canady 2 (1) 0-0 5, Thomas 4 0-0 8, Wahwassuck 9 (2) 2-4 22, Klotz 5 2-2 12, Miller 1 0-0 2, Spoonhunter 7 0-2 14.
WABAUNSEE 59, HERINGTON 46
Wabaunsee;8;15;22;14;—;59
Herington;5;12;16;13;—;46
Wabaunsee — Schultz 2 1-2 5, Lohmyer 7 (3) 1-2 18, Chambers 0 2-2 2, Frank 4 (1) 3-4 12, Meseke 7 (1) 0-1 15, Oliver 3 1-3 7, Schutter 0 0-2 0, Johnson 0 0-1 0. Herington — Jackson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Anchutz 4 (4) 3-5 5, Rutschman 5 (1) 5-8 16, Alexander 5 (1) 1-2 12.
WELLSVILLE 52, SANTA FE TRAIL 47
Wellsville;10;14;11;17;—;52
Santa Fe Trail;14;12;10;11;—;47
Wellsville — Richards 6 (1) 4-7 17, Harris 3 0-0 6, Aamold 4 (1) 0-1 9, O’Neil 2 (1) 4-5 9, Swanson 0 1-2 1, Showalter 4 (2) 0-0 10.
Santa Fe Trail — Duncan 1 0-0 2, Decker 1 4-8 6, Berckefeldt 2 (1) 4-5 9, Smith 3 6-6 12, Spoonemore 6 4-7 16, Baker 1 0-0 2.