Kansas basketball’s 7-foot senior center took over Saturday.

And as a result, the Jayhawks took charge of their own destiny in the race for a Big 12 championship.

Udoka Azubuike scored 23 points on 11-for-13 shooting and hauled in a career-high 19 rebounds in a dazzling 36-minute outing, and No. 3-ranked KU edged top-ranked Baylor 64-61 at Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. The victory snapped the Bears’ 23-game winning streak and created a tie atop the Big 12 standings with four games remaining.

Devon Dotson had 13 points and Isaiah Moss 11 for KU, which is looking for a Big 12 title one year after its national record-breaking streak of 14 straight regular-season league championships came to an end.

The Jayhawks (23-3, 13-1 Big 12) led for the game’s final 28 minutes but almost blew an 11-point second-half advantage in the final minutes.

An Azubuike put-back dunk, his eighth of the contest, put the visitors up 60-53 with 2:08 remaining. Freddie Gillespie hit a pair of free throws to cut the Bears’ deficit to five, but shooting a one-and-one with 40 seconds left, Gillespie was inaccurate on the front end, and Azubuike went to the deck to rip away his 19th and final rebound away from Mark Vital.

Dotson hit two free throws to re-establish a seven-point lead, but the Bears (24-2, 13-1) didn’t go quietly — team leading scorer Jared Butler hit a trey with 29 seconds left to cut the deficit to four, and after an Ochai Agbaji turnover on an inbounds attempt, MaCio Teague drilled his own 3 to make it a one-point game, 62-61, with just 16.2 seconds remaining.

But Agbaji was able to successfully make his next inbounds pass, and the ball eventually got to Moss, who was true on two free-throw tries with eight seconds on the clock. Jared Butler’s potential game-tying 3 was offline and Moss grabbed the rebound to secure the Jayhawk victory.

Butler scored 19 points and Gillespie and Matthew Mayer had 10 apiece for the Bears, who shot just 39.7% from the floor.

