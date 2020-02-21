EL DORADO – Mallory Parsons hit a three and Bailey Camien hit a key bucket with under two minutes to go as the El Dorado Lady Wildcats knocked off county rival Augusta 32-25 on Senior night inside El Dorado High.

"We have a thing where we said we want to be 'bad mama jama's'," El Dorado head coach Jordan Crawford said. "We've been doing that the second part of the season."

El Dorado improves to 3-16 on the year and are 3-5 over their last eight games after starting the season 0-11. The three wins on the year are their most wins under head coach Jordan Crawford and their most since the 2015-16 season.

"To other schools, that 3-5 stat wouldn't be that big of a deal but for us it is," Crawford said. "It shows that our hard work is paying off and they've stuck with it."

For now, the Lady Wildcats have moved themselves into the Class 4A playoffs. They will pass Mulvane for the 16th seed in the West and are only a half-game behind Augusta for the 15th spot. They own the tiebreaker with is based on scoring.

"It would mean everything to get into the playoffs," Camien said.

After trailing for the first quarter, a backdoor cut from Camien started the key run and it was capped by the Parson sisters each getting involved. Camien's and-one opportunity pushed the lead out to 8-5 with 6:02 to go in the second. Camien hit two free throws with 3:07 to go in the quarter pushing their lead out to 14-8.

Augusta would go on a run of their own. It started with Allie Timberlake hitting a three on the right side, cutting the Lady Wildcats in half. Sydney Scott hit a jumper and the Orioles came back, taking the lead 15-14 into halftime.

Parsons splits free throws to tie the game at 15-all right out of halftime.

Camien hit her first three of the season with 4:58 to go in the third quarter, giving the Lady Wildcats the lead back. Augusta would not find the scoreboard in the second half until the 3:12 mark when Timberlake split free throws, cutting the Lady Wildcat lead to 18-16.

"We've been wanting her to shoot that three," Crawford said. "We ran a set for her last game and tonight she hit it."

Karley Faudere's jumper gave the Lady Wildcats a 20-16 lead with 1:01 to go in the third.

Hollee Slusser hit a three from the left corner with 6:26 remaining to cut the Lady Wildcats lead down to only two.

Regan Lattey missed two free throws with 6:08 to go in the game, giving the Orioles a chance at tying the game.

Makenzie Terry cut down the baseline, bodied herself into the paint and laid it off the glass to tie the game with 5:33 to remaining.

Down the stretch the Lady Wildcats missed four free throws. Parsons cut to the paint and a layup gave the Lady Wildcats a 23-21 lead with 4:38 remaining. Parsons came back with a big three to put the El Dorado up five.

"Having an extension of the coach is what you want in a point guard," Crawford said. "Mallory does that for us. She huddles them and we communicate well with one another."

Kenzee Eaton hit a contested layup to make it a 7-2 run for the Lady Wildcats with 54 seconds remaining as El Dorado led 30-23.

Camien finished with a game-high 13 points. Mallory Parsons had 10 points, including big free throws down the stretch.

The Lady Wildcats have one game remaining as they travel to Buhler to end their regular season.

"We've talked about sub-state and making state championships all season," Crawford said. "All we need is a chance."

Augusta – 5; 10; 1; 5 -- 25

El Dorado – 5; 9; 6; 12 – 32;

Augusta: Scott 6, Timberlake 6, Terry 5, Slusser 5, Ervin 3,

El Dorado: Camien 13, Mal. Parsons 10, Faudere 5, Eaton 2, Macy Parsons 2