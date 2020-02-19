HAYSVILLE — An imperfect season came to an end for the Newton High School girls’ basketball team, holding off Campus 33-28 Tuesday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play in Haysville.

Newton snaps a 17-game losing streak, among the longest in school history. Both Newton and Campus are 1-16, 1-9 in AV-CTL I play.

“That was very exciting,” Newton coach Kate Bremmerman said. “I’m very happy for them. The girls needed that for their mental health. That’s the first time, we’ve been up by 10. The other night was the first time we practiced end-of-game scenarios with this exact situation in mind. The girls came through really well. They made free throws at the end.”

Newton was led by Kenzi Gillispie with nine points, hitting three of four free throws down the stretch.

“It’s very exciting,” she said. “The team is very excited. We deserved this win. We wanted it so badly and we wanted it so much. (The free throws) were really important and the nerves were flowing. I really needed them and I was glad to do it. … We have really good chemistry. They want to be here. We work hard and keep going, even though it’s been a tough season.

“Since we just won, we’re going to push through it and we’ll try to get another one.”

Kenzi’s main sport is soccer, but she entered the season as one of the few Newton players with varsity experience.

“It’s definitely different,” she said. “I get to use my hands, but I really enjoy it.”

Tya Tindall led Campus with 12 points.

Newton jumped out to an 8-3 lead after 5 1/2 minutes of play on the strength of six Campus turnovers. The Colts took a time out, but Newton scored the next five points to lead 13-3. Keila Gillispie ended the quarter with a 3-pointer off the backboard glass with 1.5 seconds remaining.

Scoring was even in the first four minutes of the second quarter at 4-4. Campus outscored Newton 4-0 in the remainder of the quarter to get within six, 17-11.

Newton was outscored 5-1 from the free throw line in the first half.

Alexis Epp scored the first four points of the third quarter for Newton. Campus came back with a 10-0 run, tying the game on a pair of Tundall free throws with 1:32 left in the period. A Kenzie Gillispie steal and layup put Newton ahead 25-23 at the end of the quarter.

The Railers scored the first four points of the fourth quarter. Campus scored the next four. The Colts missed three free throws. Valle-Ponds hit one of two free throws with 1:11 to play to put Newton back up by three. After a defensive stop, Valle-Ponds missed a pair of free throws. Campus’ Analysia Morales hit one of two free throws with 46.3 seconds in regulation, Kezie Gillispie answered on the other end 10 seconds later.

Newton got a deadball rebound on a Campus 3-point miss with 9.7 seconds remaining, setting up a two more Kenzi Gillispie free throws.

Newton plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Andover. The Trojans are 6-11 after a 32-26 win over Valley Center.

“This one, Andover and Hutch are three games where I think we can do some damage,” Bremmerman said. “We need to get on a roll for this. We have two practice days for three games.”

NEWTON (1-16, 1-9 AV-CTL I) — Kei.Gillispie 1 (1) 0-2 5, 5; Valle-Ponds 1 1-4 1, 3; Ken.Gillispie 3 3-4 3, 9; Antonowich 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Loewen 2 1-2 2, 5; S.Entz 0 0-0 0, 0; Epp 2 2-2 4, 6; TOTALS 10 (2) 7-14 16, 33.

CAMPUS (1-16, 1-9 AV-CTL I) — Brown 1 0-0 1, 2; Hixson 0 0-0 0, 0; Huggans 1 3-3 3, 5; Morales 1 1-2 4, 3; Tindall 4 4-9 2, 12; Groh 0 2-2 0, 2; Thomas 0 0-0 2, 0; Hubbard 2 0-0 4, 4; TOTALS 9 10-16 17, 28.

Newton;13;4;8;8;—33

Campus;3;8;12;5;—28