The Newton High School boys’ bowling team claimed a second-place finish, while the Railer girls were third in a three-team meet Tuesday at Play-Mor Lanes in Newton.
In the girls’ division, Cheney won at 1,812, followed by Derby at 1,733 and Newton at 1,669.
For the boys, Derby won at 2,383, followed by Newton at 2,164 and Cheney at 2,106.
In the boys’ competition, Alex Hedden of Derby had the top series of 681. Cooper Burns of Newton was second at 587. Braden Bowell of Derby was third at 580.
Hedden had the high games of 253 and 231. Jayden Nixon of Cheney was third at 217.
Other Newton series were Patrick Vasquez at 537, Dehann Nelson at 497, Joey Gile at 483, Gage Lettau at 473 and Kobe Burns at 444.
Cooper Burns had the Railers’ high game of 207. Lettau rolled a 200.
Courtney Kitchen of Cheney led the girls with the high series of 533. Kaitlyn Dixon of Derby was second at 483. Tori Rhynard of Derby was third at 468.
Kitchen had the high game of 202. Dixon had a 173. Ashlyn Horning of Cheney was third at 172.
Newton was led by Hailey Grattan at 449, McKayla Garten at 439, Erina Fujitate at 412, Emma Brockman at 360, Mariah Nicholson at 341 and Laura Nervi at 340.
Newton competes Friday at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I championships at Seneca Bowl in Wichita. The junior varsity bowls at 9:30 a.m., followed by the varsity at 1:30 p.m.
Varsity girls
Cheney;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
Kitchen, Courtney;202;171;160;—533
Harrison, Cierra;130;145;155;—430
Sutter, Morgan;157;122;148;—427
Horning, Ashlynn;107;127;172;—406
Fletcher, Kylie;80;138;110;—328
Cape, Junae;73;124;101;—298
TOTALS;596;581;635;—1,812
Derby;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
Dixon, Kaitlyn;173;169;141;—483
Rhynard, Tori;157;132;179;—468
Sutton, Michaela;147;122;142;—411
Sutton, Alexis;118;130;123;—371
Miller, April;32;68;68;—168
TOTALS;595;553;585;—1,733
Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
Garton, McKayla;157;126;156;—439
Fujitate, Erina;145;137;130;—412
Nicholson, Myriah;104;120;117;—341
Nervi, Laura;121;115;104;—340
Grattan, Hailey;166;155;128;—449
Brockman, Emma;131;121;108;—360
TOTALS;599;539;531;—1,669
Varsity boys
Cheney;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
Eastman, Conner;178;207;168;—553
Riggs, Layne;127;182;127;—436
Monk, Connor;156;163;151;—470
Kitchen, Cooper;177;178;179;—534
Nixon, Jayden;150;158;217;—525
Albers Mason;127;143;128;—398
TOTALS;661;730;715;—2,106
Derby;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
Hedden, Alex;253;231;197;—681
Hare, Connor;140;161;159;—460
Miller, Jason;156;205;185;—546
Boswell, Braden;213;169;198;—580
Meyer, Caleb;165;199;196;—560
Hedden, Colby;172;164;167;—503
TOTALS;803;804;776;—2,383
Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
Gile, Joey;176;148;159;—483
Burns, Kobe;158;161;125;—444
Vasquez, Patrick;189;180;168;—537
Burns, Cooper;207;193;187;—587
Nelson, Dehann;174;181;142;—497
Lettau, Gage;123;200;150;—473
TOTALS;746;754;664;—2,164
JV girls
Newton 1,344, Cheney 630
Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
Petita, Maria;123;119;95;—337
Altum, Cadence;112;101;93;—306
St Peter, Anna;106;84;122;—312
Lyall, Cori;131;86;145;—362
Tilden, Ebony;106;107;81;—294
Green, Karly;78;90;67;—235
TOTALS;472;417;455;—1,344
JV boys
Derby 1,991, Newton 1,930, Cheney 1,677
Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.
Ebert, Carsen;154;205;179;—538
Brackeen, Jett;184;152;130;—466
Montano, Alfie;167;148;117;—432
Mick, Christopher;157;129;162;—448
Baldwin, Callan;129;160;115;—404
Downey, Aaron;135;107;132;—374
TOTALS;662;665;603;—1,930