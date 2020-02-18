AUGUSTA, KANSAS – Kimalee Cook hit a three and had a break away layup within the first two minutes of the game and that's all the third-ranked Circle Lady Thunderbirds needed on Tuesday evening inside Hutter Gymnasium. Cook scored 19 points as Circle won 53-23.

With the win, the Lady T-Birds improve to 15-2 on the season and are tied for first place in Class 4A's West bracket.

“Our main goal is to make it to state,” Cook said. “We have to take care of these games first to get there.”

That's what Circle did. They jumped out to an 8-0 lead before the Lady Orioles had time to blink. Cook's break away and three. Then, Cadi Stephens nailing a three from atop the arc made it 8-0.

After Augusta's Hollee Slusser hit a three, the Lady Orioles didn't allow another bucket until the 6:30 mark of the third quarter, holding Augusta to only two points over the 13:39 of the game. Those two points were free throws by Makenzie Terry.

The Lady Orioles made a push in the third quarter, getting to within 20 on a couple of occasions but Mallory Cowman put a stop to that, scoring six in the quarter.

Slusser led the Lady Orioles with five points.

Augusta drops to 3-14 on the season.

“We have to do a better job in the third quarter,” Circle head coach Brian Henry said. “It's what cost us the game against McPherson. We have to improve on that.”

The Lady T-Birds get that same McPherson on Friday night in the Roundhouse in McPherson. The Lady Bullpups are the No. 1 team in Class 5A and are 16-1. They've won four straight since their first loss on Feb. 1.

“They're a great team and we have to be prepared,” Henry said.

Circle – 14; 13; 14; 12 – 53

Augusta – 3; 2; 12; 6 – 23

Circle: Cook 19, Cowman 16, Michaelis 4, Chase 4, Stephens 3, Ysidro 3, Claycamp 2, Gilmartin 2,

Augusta: Slusser 5, Ervin 4, Tipton 4, Wells 3, Anderson 2, Terry 2, Timberlake 2, Scott 1