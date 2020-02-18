Butler’s Camille Downs committed to North Carolina Wilmington on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sophomore from Fredericksburg, Virginia has been an impressive guard for Mike helmer’s Grizzlies this season.

Downs in 27 games this season is averaging 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game; all on 34.3 percent from three-point range. She’s scored at least 15 points nine times this season and had at eleast eight rebounds on eight different occasions.

She originally signed and played with Coppin State in the 2017-18 season but tore her Achilles and missed the remainder of the season. She eventually transferred State Fair Community College in Missouri.

Since she signed with Butler, she’s shined in her own ability to make key plays down the stretch. None bigger than the game-winning layup to beat rival Coffeyville at the Power Plant on Feb. 1.

She scored 22 points and 11 rebounds in a 91-65 win over her former school on Nov. 2.

She’s helped the Grizzlies to another 20-win season and they will play Cowley College on Wednesday night to give revenge from the loss the Tigers handed down at the end of January.

I want to start off by thanking God for giving me the opportunity, ability & strength to bounce back from my achilles surgery. Also I want to thank everybody that has helped me through this tough journey, my parents & all my Buco coaches. @CoachHelmer #FamilyStrong pic.twitter.com/2qVQNiqirc

— Camille Downs (@lilcamilli) February 18, 2020